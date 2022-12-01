Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

God of War Ragnarok has a plethora of secrets to uncover from collectibles, hidden areas to even secret bosses. Across a few of the realms are stone troll statues that, when approached with the Mystical Heirloom, will awaken them. If you have said artifact in hand, but aren’t sure where they’re at, here are all God of War Ragnarok troll locations.

Where to Find Every Troll Statue in God of War Ragnarok

Troll Location #1 – Midgard

The first stone statue you’ll likely come across in God of War Ragnarok is actually in the same realm you pick up the Mystical Heirloom required to awaken them. Assuming you have it, use the Derelict Outpost mystical gateway in Midgard to get close to the first statue, Blodugr Steinn.

Head into the Derelict Outpost. Jump the first two gaps. Run straight ahead from where you landed to find the statue. Use the Mystical Heirloom to wake it up.

Troll Location #2 – Alfheim

Another statue can be found in the realm of the light and dark elves; however, you need to first stop the sandstorms in Alfheim. With that out of the way, you can continue on into the Forbidden Sands and reach the next statue.

Bjarg Stormr can be found in the southwest section of the Forbidden Sands, just atop the platform. Use your Mystical Heirloom to awaken the creature and prepare yourself for battle. If you defeated Blodugr Steinn in Midgard, the fight won’t feel any different.

Troll Location #3 and #4 – Vanaheim

Two troll statues can be located in Vanaheim, right next to one another—Golrab of the Ashes and Golrab of the Frost. Yes, that also means you will be expected to fight both of them as soon as you use the Mystical Heirloom to wake them up. To locate them:

Travel to Vanaheim. The closest mystical gate is the River Delta. Hop into a boat and follow the river east. Around the bend you’ll come to Noatun’s Garden. Land there and approach the statues at the back of the island.

Bonus Boss: The Stone Dragon – Svartalfheim

Trolls aren’t the only enemies you can face using the Mystical Heirloom—there’s also a dragon! It’s located in Svartalfheim, just outside Nidavellir. Here’s how to find it:

Start by traveling to Svartalfheim. The closest mystical gate is the Nidavellir. Hop into a boat and row out into open waters. Keep the island of Nidavellir to your right. When you come to the corpse of a dragon, you’re in the right place. Land on Dragon Beach and approach the stone statue of a dragon using the Mystical Heirloom.

With that, you now have all God of War Ragnarok troll locations at your disposal, in addition to a secret fifth boss. For more guides and questions related to God of War Ragnarok, find out if Brok and Sindri are real mythological characters. If it’s a guide you’re looking for, we answered whether or not you can sell Consul’s Journal in the game.

