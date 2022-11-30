How to Stop the Sandstorm on Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

The first time you step foot in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok, the characters are quick to note the raging sandstorm gripping the realm. Though it’s been happening since before Fimbulwinter, it’s nonetheless more powerful and, according to Atreus, something big is out there. If you’re choosing to pursue this, which you should, then you’ll need to know how to end the sandstorm in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok.

How to End the Sandstorm in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok

The sandstorms raging in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok are connected to a two-part Favor that, when completed, will net you a beautiful scene, lore, and wonderfully crafted dialogue between the characters.

Complete the main story quest ‘Groa’s Secret.’ In order to stop the storms, you need to access the Barrens and Forbidden Sands, two large areas located in Alfheim. To gain access to said areas, you have to first complete Groa’s Secret, which is a main story mission. At the end of the mission, two elves will appear, destroying a wall in the midst of their battle and revealing a path to the Barrens and Forbidden Sands. Complete the side quest ‘Secrets of the Sands.’ Secrets of the Sands is a Favor in God of War Ragnarok you pick up naturally from Atreus. He mentions hearing something big in the sandstorm. Go into the Barrens and enter The Below; it’s located in the southern portion of the Barrens. Once you’ve freed the Hafgufa, the sandstorm will clear, but only for the Barrens. Complete the main story quest ‘The Reckoning.’ To end the sandstorms for good, you need to upgrade the magical chisel to unlock Hidden Chamber Doors. This is done during the main story quest ‘The Reckoning,’ in which Freya will accompany you in Vanaheim. She’ll enchant your magical chisel in the process. Use it on the door in the northwestern section of the Barrens. Complete the side quest ‘Song of the Sands’ Now that you have access to the Forbidden Sands, you can finish Song of the Sands. Enter the Burrows, located near the middle of the area, to free the other Hafgufa.

With both Hafgufas free, the sandstorms will stop in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok. Now you’ll be able to gather treasures that were otherwise blocked off, as well as make it easier to complete other missions like Freyr’s Gift. While you’re in Alfheim, now’s the best time to find the flower related to the Florist Trophy.

