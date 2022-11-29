How to Complete Freyr’s Gift Side Quest in God of War Ragnarok

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

When you reach the realm of Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok, and have some time to explore, you’ll come across a large statue. It features Freya’s brother, Freyr, wielding a sword. However, there’s more to it than meets the eye, and approaching it will start a side quest. If you’re having trouble figuring out the puzzle, here’s how to complete Freyr’s Gift in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Solve the Statue Puzzle to Complete Freyr’s Gift in God of War Ragnarok

To complete the statue puzzle featured in Freyr’s Gift in God of War Ragnarok, you have to get two light crystals firing beams of light into the statue of Freyr. Two light crystals are hidden around the area, so you won’t have to go far.

Start by reaching the top of the platform on the right. You can do this by turning right and following a ramp that leads to the top. Face the statue and look down to see hive material. Throw the Leviathan Axe in an arc to destroy three globes at once. Retrieve the first light crystal. Go down the ramp and look immediately to your left. Use a sonic arrow to open a hive door underneath the ramp. Quickly throw the Leviathan Axe to destroy the hive material inside. Go under the stone archway nearby and destroy the rockwall immediately to your left. Retrieve the light crystal and place it at the top of the platform to the statue’s left. Retrieve the second light crystal. Go underneath the light bridge to reach the second light crystal and carry it to the base of the second, smaller light bridge. Unplug a third light crystal underneath the smaller bridge, then use the Leviathan Axe on the Twilight Stone to destroy the nearby hive material. Slot the light crystal back into place and carry the second light crystal up to the platform.

To get the bigger bridge up and running, remove the third light crystal and plug it into the slot you unplugged the second light crystal from. Don’t forget the rewards in both materials and lore!

And that’s how you complete the side quest Freyr’s Gift in God of War Ragnarok. You’ll find several circular sand formations all through Alfheim, which, when approached, have materials you can pick up. For more guides and questions, find out what the best video settings are for God of War Ragnarok. If lore is what you’re after, learn why the animals have white eyes in Ironwood.

Related Posts