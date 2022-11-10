Best Video Settings for God of War Ragnarok: Performance or Resolution? Explained

God of War Ragnarok is here, bringing us more of the Norse world we’ve grown to love, new realms, beautiful landscapes, a touching story, and engaging combat. In addition to a masterfully crafted game, God of War Ragnarok also has a nice selection of video settings to fiddle with if you own the game on PS4 Pro or PS5. If you’re wondering what the best video settings for God of War Ragnarok are, you’ll find the answer here.

What’s the Best Video Settings for God of War Ragnarok, Resolution or Performance?

Regardless of which version of God of War Ragnarok you have—PS4 or PS5—Performance Mode is arguably the best video setting moving forward.

Why? Simply put: the more frames you have, the smoother the game feels to play, especially if combat is a concern. Choosing quality over performance only nets you a slightly prettier screen at the cost of framerate.

Even on the PS4 Pro with Performance Mode enabled, God of War Ragnarok is a sight to behold; in fact, choosing quality on the PS4 Pro can actually dip frames below 30fps.

As for PS5 owners, there’s a little more wiggle room considering there are three times as many graphics modes available. Favoring performance should still be the preferred mode, but if you want to improve the visuals a little more, go with Favor Quality + HFR + VRR. It sets the game to, at minimum, 1800p and an unlocked 40fps—not quite 60, but definitely better than 30.

There you have: the best video settings for God of War Ragnarok is performance over quality. For more guides, questions, and features, check out how to use light and heavy runic attacks or whether or not there is co-op multiplayer in God of War Ragnarok.

