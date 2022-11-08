Is There Co-Op Multiplayer in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

The God of War series has always been full of wonderful experiences and top-notch fights, and they are something you’d certainly want to share with a friend. Co-op in a God of War game isn’t unheard of, as one of the PS3 titles certainly featured it. So with that, we are here to answer if God of War Ragnarok has co-op multiplayer.

Is There Splitscreen or Online Co-Op Multiplayer in God of War Ragnarok?

Sorry to say, but God of War Ragnarok is a completely single-player experience. Just Like in the previous game, there are no co-op options available.

Though, there are still ways to share the experience of God of War Ragnarok with a friend on PS5, even if you can’t technically play the game together. PS5 parties have a screen share function, so you can stream your gameplay to a friend if you want and give them their own private showing to cheer you on and enjoy the new journey of Kratos and Atreus. Though, you might need to have a pretty reliable internet connection for this to be an enjoyable experience.

That is everything you need to know to answer if God of War Ragnarok has co-op multiplayer. We do have a list of the best PS5 co-op and local multiplayer games if you are interested in something that you can actually play with a friend. If you’re grabbing God of War Ragnarok digitally and want to know when you’ll be able to play it, we have a guide on the preload and unlock times.

