Where to Find All Flowers in God of War Ragnarok (The Florist Trophy)

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio

Here’s where you can find all of the Flowers in God of War Ragnarok.

There are a slew of collectibles for you to find in God of War Ragnarok, and the Flowers are some of the trickiest to find. With only nine total Flowers scattered across the Nine Realms, they’re the most spread out by far, and that’s not even accounting for the ones which can only be found in the post-game. That’s why we’ve compiled this guide to make sure you can figure out where to find all the Flowers in God of War Ragnarok with minimal hassle, and nab the Florist Trophy to boot.

How to Find Every Flower in God of War Ragnarok

To start, it’s worth noting that you’ll need to take some specific actions in order to get every Flower in God of War Ragnarok.

For starters, you’ll need to have cleared the game and entered the post-game. This is a must, as many of the Flowers you’ll be after can only be retrieved from parts of areas that were inaccessible during the main game. On that same note, you’ll also need to have talked to Ratatoskr once you regain control of Kratos following the end of the story. He will give you Yggdrasil Seeds which will allow you to return to all the Nine Realms as Kratos and Freya, and retrieve the Flowers that were inaccessible before.

Likewise, it’s worth noting that several of the Flowers are found in areas that are inaccessible before triggering or completing Favour side quests related to their given Realm. We’ve listed the ones you’ll need to clear and the Realm they’re located in below.

The Secret of the Sands and Song of the Sands Favours in Alfheim, wherein you free the Hafgufas trapped inside of caves and causing sandstorms. Both of these quests need to be completed in order to clear the sandstorms and make collectibles in the area visible.

and Favours in Alfheim, wherein you free the Hafgufas trapped inside of caves and causing sandstorms. Both of these quests need to be completed in order to clear the sandstorms and make collectibles in the area visible. The Broken Prison Favour in the Raven Tree region of Niflheim. This one isn’t unlocked until the post-game and doesn’t need to be completed, but you do need to at the very least follow it until you reach the bottom of the titular prison.

Favour in the Raven Tree region of Niflheim. This one isn’t unlocked until the post-game and doesn’t need to be completed, but you do need to at the very least follow it until you reach the bottom of the titular prison. The Scent of Survival and Return of the River Favours in Vanaheim, wherein you access the Crater region and restore the flow of the river by destroying a dam. Doing so restores the water to the area and makes previously inaccessible areas throughout the Realm reachable.

and Favours in Vanaheim, wherein you access the Crater region and restore the flow of the river by destroying a dam. Doing so restores the water to the area and makes previously inaccessible areas throughout the Realm reachable. The Crucible Favour in Svartalfeim, wherein you retrieve the two parts of the Yggdrasil seed needed to go to Muspelheim. This one can’t be completed until you get the Draupnir Spear, which is needed to reach the second half of the seed via a puzzle in the Dragon Beach Region.

Once you’ve completed these Favours, you’ll be good to start searching for this collectible set in earnest. We’ve separated them according to the Realms they appear in, and the ones you can find before the post-game have been listed first.

Where to Find the Svartalfheim Flower

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Santa Monica Studio

First off is the Sparkthorn Flower, located in the Nidavellir region of Svartalfheim. This is likely the easiest flower to get to in God of War Ragnarok, as it can be reached before the post-game once you get the Draupnir Spear.

From the tavern, head forward into the Dwarven city and keep an eye out for an air vent on your right. Once you see it, launch the Draupnir Spear into it to make a point Kratos can cross a nearby gap with. Have Kratos cross the gap, and then the Flower should be directly in front of you.

Where to Find the Muspelheim Flower in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Santa Monica Studio

The next easiest to find is the Ashpetal Flower in Muspelheim. There’s no platforming or puzzle solving required to get this one, as the challenge mainly comes from accessing the Realm in the first place.

After gaining access to the Realm, head there and look for Brok’s shop. It’ll be to the right side of the shop, and is visible as you approach the shop from a high ledge via the area’s Mystic Gateway.

Where to Find the Helheim Flower

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Santa Monica Studio

After that is the Helheim Flower Soulblossom. This can be obtained during the main story of God of War Ragnarok or during the post-game, and requires some puzzle platforming via the Draupnir Spear to reach it.

Travel to the Hel’s Perch Mystic Gateway to enter the area. Once you arrive, head forward and look for a hidden split in the path to your left. Go down this hidden path and climb up toward a new pathway, which you’ll need to follow until you come to a dead end. Once you reach said dead end, look to your right for an opening you can use to drop down via the Blades of Chaos. Drop down, and then head forward and to the left.

This will bring you into view of a glowing purple point you can hit with the Draupnir Spear to create a jumping point for Kratos with. Launch your Spear into the point, and then scale a wall to the left of the point. Cross the gap via the jumping point created by the Spear, and then continue forward to find the Flower.

Where to Find the Vanaheim Flower in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Santa Monica Studio

Next up is the Starblush Flower found in the Realm of Vanaheim. This one is simple enough to track down once you complete the aforementioned Favours related to accessing the area it’s located in.

Make your way to the Sinkholes region, and then head toward the time-changing water basin. Once at the basin, you’ll see a small path you can follow heading away from and to the left side of the basin. Follow this path, and you’ll come to the Flower before long.

Where to Find the Alfheim Flower

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Santa Monica Studio

After that is the Dawnbloom Flower in Alfheim. This one is located in the Forbidden Sands region of the Realm, and won’t pop up as obtainable until the area’s Hafgufa has been freed.

To the southwest of the Burrows text on the map, there’ll be a small outcropping of space you can head into. Go to this point, and then head toward the lefthand side of the outcropping. The Flower will be there for the taking, and will bring you one step closer to finding all the Flowers in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to Find the Niflheim Flowers in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Santa Monica Studio

From here on, we’ll be walking you through how to find all of the Flowers that aren’t accessible until God of War Ragnarok’s post-game.

Two of said Flowers can both be found in different regions of Niflheim. The first, named Frostfinger, is easy enough to track down, as it’s close by to the Mist Fields Mystic Gateway. From said Gateway, simply head forward toward the rows of swords and fallen soldiers’ graves. The Flower will be in front of them.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Santa Monica Studio

The second, Dreamshade, takes a bit more leg work. First, head to the Raven Tree region’s Mystic Gateway. Head forward from it, and then look to your left when Mimir mentions a path not having been there before. Head down the path, and you’ll find the remains of a destroyed prison. This will trigger the Broken Prison Favour, which you can complete to find and rescue the Real Tyr.

Make your way into the Prison, and then head down toward its lowest level using the Draupnir Spear to create footholds in two moveable platforms. After you reach the bottom, head toward the side opposite Tyr’s cell and open the cell with a body slumped against the left wall. The Flower will be at its center.

Where to Find the Midgard Flower

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Santa Monica Studio

Next up is the Mirkweed Flower found in the Midgard Realm of God of War.

To reach it, head to the Sanctuary Grove Mystic Gateway. Once there, wait for Freya to make amends with Chaurli and then head around to Chaurli’s right side. The Flower will be right ahead of you free for the taking.

Where to Find the Jotunheim Flower in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Santa Monica Studio

The final Flower you’ll need to track down is the Ironbell found in Jotunheim.

Travel to the Angrboda’s Treehouse Mystic Gateway, and then head along the path to your right. Continue along the path until you start to approach a downed tree leaning away from you. The Flower will be directly in front of you.

What You Get for Finding Every Flower

As for what you get out of your Flower-finding efforts, it’s about what you’d expect.

In addition to completing the Nine Realms in Bloom Favour and netting your characters a decent chunk of experience, you’ll also unlock the Florist Trophy. Past that though, there’s no special item or equipment you get for the feat. As such, it’s really only worth the effort if you’re deadset on completing everything the game has to offer.

Hopefully this helped you figure out where to find all the Flowers in God of War Ragnarok. For more on the game, check out any of the related articles down below. We’ve also got plenty of other guides to peruse, including ones on what instrument Raeb is playing, what Yggdrasil’s Dew is, and whether or not there’ll be another God of War game after Ragnarok.

Related Posts