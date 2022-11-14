How to Find & Rescue Real Tyr in God of War Ragnarok (Spoilers)

We’re here to walk you through how to find the real Tyr in God of War Ragnarok with a detailed guide on the process.

If you’re reading this guide, then you’ve already been treated to one of the biggest twists in God of War Ragnarok: The Tyr Kratos and Atreus found was actually Odin in disguise, and the real Tyr remains imprisoned. Fortunately, there is a way to track down the Norse realm’s actual God of War, though it’s not something that is explicitly pointed out to you. As such, we’re here to walk you through how to find the real Tyr in God of War Ragnarok with a detailed guide on the process.

Before going further, though, it’s worth noting that this can only be done after completing the game. As such, you should be warned that there will be *Spoilers Ahead* for the ending of the game.

Why Was Odin Disguised as Tyr in God of War Ragnarok? Explained

To start, it’s worth recapping who the Real Tyr is in God of War Ragnarok. As stated above, Odin disguised himself as Tyr and lied in wait for Kratos and Atreus to “Rescue” him. Once they did so, he followed them and played an active role in their plans in order to make sure they couldn’t outdo him and trigger Ragnarok before he was able to ensure his own plans succeeded.

This means that the real Tyr, who was confirmed to still be alive, lay imprisoned elsewhere. However, it’s not possible to find him until you complete the main story of God of War Ragnarok.

Where Is the Real Tyr in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Following Odin’s defeat and Atreus setting out with Angrboda to rescue the remaining giants, Kratos will begin traveling the Norse realms alongside Freya as the post-game.

Once this occurs and you regain control of Kratos, head to Niflheim and make your way to where the Raven chest and training area are found. From there, head past the training area by proceeding forward and look to your left. You should see a new pathway opened up for you to go down, and Mimir will comment on how it wasn’t there before for good measure. This will trigger the Broken Prison Favour, which is linked to finding the Real Tyr.

Once the Favour prompts, head down this new path and make your way down into a dilapidated prison. Defeat the enemies that you encounter on its first level, and then toss your Draupnir Spear into an air vent on a platform in a shaft at the center of the prison to create a way for Kratos to jump across the shaft and down into a lower level. Have Kratos jump to the Spear and then defeat the enemies you encounter. Once they’re dead, look for a chain you can interact with to lower the platform the spear is stuck in.

Lower the platform to the point just below Kratos, and then jump down onto it to reach the next level below you. Defeat the enemies that are found there, and then look toward the center shaft for another air vent you can toss your Draupnir Spear into. Toss a spear into the vent, and then look for a chain on the opposite side of the shaft you can use to lower the platform with the newly stuck spear. Lower the platform down, and then head down to the lowest level of the prison.

Once there, you’ll find some more enemies to fight. Defeat them all, and then look around to find another segment of the chain you can use to raise or lower the first platform. You’ll now have the means to maneuver both spear platforms at once. Raise them both to the second level and make your way back up to the top level using the platforms. Then, lower the first platform down so that you can reach a section of the lowest level of the prison that is blocked off.

Make your way back down using the second platform, and then head over to the blocked-off section of the lowest level of the prison. Look for a prison cell with a tall man pacing inside, and open it. You’ll then find Tyr and be treated to some secret dialogue.

Hopefully this cleared up how to find the Real Tyr in God of War Ragnarok. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles down below. For more on God of War Ragnarok, we’ve got you covered with a boatload of other guides, including ones on how old Kratos is, what Yggdrasil’s Dew is, and how Odin lost his eye.

