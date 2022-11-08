What Instrument Is Raeb Playing in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Not too long into God of War Ragnarok, Kratos and Atreus venture into a Dwarven town in order to find the Norse God, Tyr. Unfortunately, the townsfolk are very welcoming, with almost all of them hiding in their homes once they spot the two. There is at least one resident who doesn’t mind seeing you, though, and he’s got a pretty cool talent for music, to boot. Here is everything you need to know about what instrument Raeb is playing in God of War Ragnarok.

What Instrument Is the Dwarf Playing in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Raeb is playing what looks to be a modified version of an instrument known as the Cli Lyre in God of War Ragnarok. While not much is clarified about the instrument in the game, there is more info to glean about it in other forms of media.

In Dungeons and Dragons, the Cli Lyre is an instrument commonly used by Bards, as it has the ability to amplify their charm by way of magic. Now, there is no way of confirming whether Raeb’s specific Lyre also falls into the magical category, but it wouldn’t be too hard to imagine considering the unique abilities Brok and Sindri have in God of War Ragnarok.

That is everything you need to know about what instrument Raeb is playing in God of War Ragnarok. If you’re still on the hunt for more helpful tips and tricks for the game, be sure to check out the rest of the guides, features, and news we’ve got right here on Twinfinite. That includes all the trophies, Yggdrasil Rifts, and much more.

Related Posts