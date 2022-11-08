Is There a Difficulty Trophy in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Is difficulty something you need to consider on your journey to the platinum?

Everyone loves collecting a good trophy or two, but if you’re trying to go after the God of War Ragnarok platinum, you may be wondering if there’s a difficulty trophy you need to consider.

Difficulty trophies are one of these digital baubles that require you to complete the entire game (or a level) on a particular difficulty settings. This means that if you want to get the platinum and want to avoid having to do two playthroughs of the game, you’ll want to play through God of War Ragnarok on whatever difficulty the trophy requires you to beat the game at.

Is There a God of War Ragnarok Difficulty Trophy?

The good news is that, no, there’s not a difficulty trophy tied to any part of God of War Ragnarok. The closest you’ll get to these are the trophies that require you to beat some of the optional bosses, as these can be quite challenging tests of your combat skills.

That being said, there’s nothing stopping you from just dropping the difficulty setting right down to its easier and then absolutely rinsing them with a maxed-out Kratos.

You can change difficulty at any time by pressing the Options button on your controller and then going to ‘Settings.’ Under the ‘Game’ tab, you should find ‘Difficulty’ which you can then switch between the different options as you see fit.

Now you know there’s no difficulty trophy, you can go ahead and enjoy Ragnarok on whatever difficulty setting that suits your skill level and personal preferences the best. Happy (God) hunting!

