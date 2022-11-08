Is There New Game Plus in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Wondering if God of War Ragnarok has a New Game+ mode for you to dive straight into once you’ve hit the credits? Well, you’re in the right place as we’ll explain everything you need to know about New Game Plus, when it could arrive in the game, and what the mode is, if you’re unfamiliar with it entirely.

Spoiler Warning: If you’d rather not know whether or not NG+ features in God of War Ragnarok, be sure to turn back now.

What Is New Game Plus?

New Game+ is a staple feature in a lot of open-world RPGs that allows players to start the story over again, but maintaining all of their weapon and stat upgrades they earned during their first playthrough.

To balance things out a bit, enemies tend to be of a higher ‘level’ or are more difficult to face. Any ‘key’ items required to advance the story are also removed from your inventory, requiring you to play through all the main missions again in order to obtain them.

Is There God of War Ragnarok New Game Plus?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, God of War Ragnarok does not have a New Game Plus mode.

While this may come as disappointing news to some, there is still some hope that the mode will eventually make its way to the game.

First, Photo Mode has already been confirmed to be coming to God of War Ragnarok as part of a post-launch update. That suggests that Sony Santa Monica Studio is willing to add in fan-favorite modes that they may not have been able to get ready for launch. If they’ll do it for Photo Mode, there’s a chance they may also introduce a New Game Plus mode, though confirmation on this or an exact timeline of when it would arrive has yet to be given by Sony or the development team.

Second, the original God of War back in 2018 did not launch with New Game Plus either, instead arriving as a free update within the first 12 months of the game launching. Specifically, four months after its release, Sony Santa Monica released a patch to add in the mode, giving gamers all the more reason to return and play through Kratos and Atreus’ adventure all over again.

When Could NG+ Come to God of War Ragnarok?

We should preface this section by saying this is completely hypothetical and is a prediction, rather than giving any concrete information. Sony Santa Monica Studio has yet to even confirm that New Game Plus is coming to God of War Ragnarok, so there’s still the chance it might not show up at all.

However, if Ragnarok follows the same post-launch path as its predecessor, then we could expect to see a New Game Plus update arrive in late February or March 2023. This is based off the amount of time it took for the mode’s update to hit the 2018 title following its launch.

That's everything you need to know regarding God of War Ragnarok New Game Plus.

