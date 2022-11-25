Image Source: Santa Monica Studio

In 2018, God of War surprised us all with a secret ending that featured Thor himself, which ended up coming true in God of War Ragnarok. As it turns out, God of War Ragnarok has its own secret ending that’s not as secret as you might expect. Grab a box of tissues because you’re going to need them. Here is everything you need to know on how to get the secret ending in God of War Ragnarok.

SPOILER WARNING: Beyond this point are MAJOR SPOILERS for the main story.

How to Get the Secret Ending in God of War Ragnarok

Before you can initiate the secret ending in God of War Ragnarok, you need to beat the game, which just includes defeating Odin. You’ll get to walk around as Atreus for a bit, then switch over to Kratos with Freya in tow. Once the credits roll, unlocking the secret ending by:

Go to Sindri’s house. In place of Sindri, Lunda will be at the forge. She’ll be taking all your orders now, but more importantly, she has a Favour. Speak with her to accept ‘A Viking Funeral.’ Go to Nidavellir. Nidavellir is located in Svartalfheim. When you’re in Nidavellir, head to Raeb’s tavern. Everyone who’s attending the funeral will be there as well. Now go to the Sverd Sands. Use the Aurvangar Wetlands mystic gateway, then head left to reach the ferry. This will take you directly to the Sverd Sands. Interact with Brok’s body to unlock the secret ending in God of War Ragnarok.

And that’s everything you need to know on how to get the secret ending in God of War Ragnarok. We won’t spoil what unfolds during the event, so you’ll just have to follow along with the guide and see for yourself. For more guides and questions, read up on some lore bits by learning how Odin lost his eye or find out what Yggdrasil’s Dew is in God of War Ragnarok.

Related Posts