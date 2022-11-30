Can You Sell Consul’s Journal in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The God of War Ragnarok Consul’s Journal is an item you’ll pick up as you adventure into the Elven Sanctum in Alfheim. As is the case with a lot of items you acquire in the game, you can sell the Consul’s Journal to Brok and Sindri, but should you do so without actually ‘using’ it, given you had to find this as part of a Favor for a certain character. Here’s whether or not you should sell Consul’s Journal in God of War Ragnarok.

What Is Consul’s Journal?

Simply put, the Consul’s Journal is a quest item that you’ll need to find. Outside of literally being a fetch quest item, there’s no other actual use for the item. You can’t read it or give it to a particular character to start a separate Favor, so don’t worry about this.

Can You Sell Consul’s Journal in God of War Ragnarok?

Yes, you’re safe to sell the Consul’s Journal without locking yourself out of any quests or adventures with Kratos and Atreus.

In fact, once you’ve sold the journal to Brok and Sindri, you’ll get some exclusive dialog pertaining to it. Once you’ve done this, you can then head to Freyr’s Camp and speak to the Elves sitting around the campfire here. They’ll bring up the Consul’s Journal again, giving you the closure on this curious item.

That’s everything you need to know on whether or not you can sell Consul’s Journal in God of War Ragnarok without locking yourself out of anything you might require the book for. If you’re looking for more tips and tricks, we’ve got you covered with a Muspelheim Crucible guide, how to beat Nidhogg, and where to find all artifacts in Midgard to name a few.

