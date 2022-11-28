God of War Ragnarok: All Artifact Locations in Midgard

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio

God of War Ragnarok is littered with collectibles to find, just like the previous entry. They’re all great bits of lore, many of which expand on the idea of there being multiple pantheons. In Midgard, you’ll find artifacts that reference other cultures like the Egyptians and the Greeks. To find them, we’ve gathered everything you need to know on all artifact locations in Midgard in God of War Ragnarok.

Every Artifact Location in Midgard in God of War Ragnarok

There are six artifacts that can be found throughout Midgard. We’ve listed their locations below for you, complete with map screenshots to help you pinpoint exactly where you need to go.

Midgard Artifact Location #1 – Outside Tyr’s Temple

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

The Maya artifact is really easy to find in God of War Ragnarok, but you’ll miss it if you don’t bother exploring. It’s located outside of Tyr’s Temple, just underneath the bridge (use the screenshot for reference). On a small, icy platform is the artifact next to a corpse.

Midgard Artifact Location #2 – Lake of Nine

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Another easy artifact to find is the Kila. If you just picked up the Maya artifact, do a 180 and you’ll see a series of stone pillars in the distance. It’s a set of ruins that still has a set of stairs you can ascend, which leads you directly to the Kila artifact.

Midgard Artifact Location #3 – Shores of Nine

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

The Fert artifact in Midgard can be found by going to the temple gateway locked in the north by the Shores of the Nine. By approaching the temple from the bottom, you’ll see a place to grapple and reach the Fert. Don’t forget the nearby chest, too.

Midgard Artifact Location #4 – Underneath Tyr’s Temple

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Outside Tyr’s Temple, in the Lake of NIne, you’ll find a portion of the statue of Tyr—his head, to be specific. Go there to start your search for the next artifact in Midgard, the Janbiya.

Go to the statue’s head, located in the northeast section outside Tyr’s Temple. If you use your map, you’ll see that it’s near Raider Stronghold. Face Tyr’s Temple with the statue’s head to your back. Straight ahead you’ll see an archway that’s covered in icicles. Go to it. Use one of your weapons to break the icicles and reveal the Janbiya.

Midgard Artifact Location #5 – The Derelict Outpost

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

The Derelict Outpost is an area you can explore for a nice collection of treasures and lore; it reveals some interesting character history involving the Valkyrie Sigrun. To explore it, you have to maneuver a series of cranes to clear large gaps.

Go to the crane that can be moved vertically via chain. Pull it to the top to reach the other side at the top level. Turn immediately right. You’ll see a small cliff that you can jump down from. Run straight ahead from where you land and you’ll find the Lyre artifact.

Midgard Artifact Location #6 – The Oarsmen

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

The last and final artifact in Midgard is the Ankh; however, you won’t be able to reach it until after you’ve pulled the big chain at The Oarsmen during the main quest ‘The Word of Fate.’

Stand facing The Oarsmen and the chain. Look to your right and you’ll see a set of descending stairs. As you descend, you’ll see a chest to your right. Face the chest and turn right 90-degrees. You’ll see a gab underneath the steps you were just at. Vault over the rock to find the Ankh. Don’t forget the nearby chest, too.

Now you have everything you need to find all artifacts in Midgard for God of War Ragnarok. To complete the rest of the collectibles in this realm, don’t forget Kvasir’s Poems exist, too. For that, read up on how to find all books in Midgard. Additionally, Midgard is one of the realms involved with the Florist Trophy in God of War Ragnarok.

