The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special References God of War in a Hilarious Way

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is currently streaming on Disney+ and features an absolutely hilarious reference to PlayStation’s beloved character Kratos. The MCU is, of course, known for its connections to Marvel Comics and other related media. However, that doesn’t mean that other pop culture references can’t make their way into the MCU, as is evidenced by the easter egg the special makes towards the God of War himself.

Warning: Slight spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special ahead.

In the special, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Drax and Mantis, in particular, try to bring the Christmas spirit to Knowhere, with the two of them going to Hollywood in an effort to find Kevin Bacon’s location. While walking throughout the streets of Hollywood, though, the pair stop to interact with other people who are dressed up in costumes, with the two of them being mistaken for cosplayers.

The Holiday Special then showcases a montage of Drax and Mantis being asked and posing in pictures with pedestrians walking by. The reference to the iconic PlayStation character comes during a montage where one of the pedestrians who takes a picture with the duo calls Drax the “God of War” to her family when walking away.

Given Drax’s build and tattoos, the woman is clearly referencing Kratos when saying this, which means that the PlayStation franchise God of War is indeed a franchise enjoyed by people within the MCU as well as outside of it.

If you want to check out the reference for yourself, make sure to watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is currently streaming on Disney+ for all subscribers to enjoy this festive season.

