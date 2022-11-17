God of War Ragnarok: All Book Locations in Midgard

God of War Ragnarok isn’t short on collectibles; in fact, sometimes Kratos practically trips over some on his journey with Atreus. There’s stolen treasure, artifacts, and over a dozen books that you can collect throughout the Nine Realms, dubbed “Kvasir’s Poems.” If you’re roaming the frozen wastes around the Shores of Nine, here’s where all the book locations are in Midgard in God of War Ragnarok.

How To Find Midgard Kvasir’s Poems in God of War Ragnarok

Luckily for you, unlike the other realms in God of War Ragnarok, there’s only one book located in Midgard. You can find it near the Shores of Nine, specifically by The Oarsmen; however, it isn’t obtainable until you’ve started the main story quest, ‘The Word of Fate,’ and pulled back the Oarsmens’ chain.

Progress to the main story quest ‘The Word of Fate’ or complete it. During the quest, you’ll be tasked with pulling a chain connected to the Oarsmen. This will open the path that leads to the book in Midgard. From the Oarsmen Mystic Gate, head left. After exiting the mystic gate, you’ll see a ledge to your left that leads to a section on the wall to climb. Go there and start climbing! Grab the book at the top of the ledge. Climbing the wall will lead you directly to Kvasir’s Poems in God of War Ragnarok, the one and only book in Midgard.

There you have it: all book locations in Midgard for God of War Ragnarok. After you’ve grabbed the collectible, don’t forget to pick up the loot from the nearby chest. For more guides and questions, fill out the rest of the collectibles with all book locations in Alfheim. If you prefer hunting for flowers, we also covered where to find all flowers in God of War Ragnarok.

Featured Image Source: Santa Monica Studio

