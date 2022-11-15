God of War Ragnarok: All Book Locations in Alfheim

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

God of War Ragnarok is full of collectibles you can find naturally as you progress through the story and others that are quite out of the way. Some can’t even be retrieved until certain items have been earned. One of several collectibles are books about poems or, as the game calls them, ‘Kvasir’s Poems.’ If you’d like to collect every single one, follow along to learn all book locations in Alfheim.

How To Find Alfheim Kvasir’s Poems in God of War Ragnarok

Book #1 Location – The Strond

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

The very first book of poems in God of War Ragnarok you can come across is Afterlife Abandonment. It’s located in The Strond, which you can quickly access using a Mystic Gateway. Use the one closest to The Strond.

Follow the path towards the Temple of Light until you reach a makeshift wall built from wood accompanied by two pillars of Twilight Stone. Complete the Twilight Stone puzzle to break the door. Run straight ahead to the ledge (as seen in the screenshot), jump down, and turn left. Break the pots blocking the entrance to a cave for Afterlife Abandonment.

Book #2 Location – Temple of Light

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Continue on the path through the Strond that leads to the Temple of Light. The next book, Visions After Rest, is located near the heart of the temple, where the light is. Just before you reach the light, you’ll pass between a small archway. If Tyr is still with you at this point, there’s still a wall of light blocking your entrance to the light.

Instead of passing through the doorway, turn right instead. You’ll see a break in the stone railing. Walk to the end of the path and use the grappling point. Turn left and keep walking until you see the next book, Visions After Rest, on the ground.

Book #3 Location – Temple of Light

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The next book, Spirits Within Walls, is located in the same general area; in fact, it’s on your way out of Alfheim, through the archway you ignored in the previous section. Hop down from the ledge and go through the archway.

As you ascend the steps, you’ll come to two paths: one leading out of the Temple of Light, which is on the right, and another leading to a room. Enter the room on the left to pick up Spirits Within Walls off the table.

Book #4 Location – The Barrens

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

The final two books are located in the semi-open world areas of the Barrens and the Forbidden Sands. First, go to the Barrens to pick up Celestial Construct before entering the Forbidden Sands.

Head to the northeastern portion of the Barrens, towards the large pile of bones left behind by a gigantic whale-like creature. Go inside the dead animal and venture to the back. At the very end, you’ll see a grapple point. Use it to climb to the top and pick up the book Celestial Construct.

Book #5 Location – The Forbidden Sands

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

The last and final poem is located in the Forbidden Sands. That area won’t be available until after you’ve completed the main quest ‘The Reckoning.’

Go to the north section of the Forbidden Sands and stop at the Burrows. From the Burrows, head east. When you’re near the elvish temple, go south. (Use the screenshot for the exact location). Climb the watchtower for the fifth and final book in Alfheim.

There you have it: all book locations in Alfheim. To check more collectibles off your list in other realms, make sure you find all Horns of Mead in Svartalfheim to improve Kratos’ Spartan Rage. If you’d rather chew on lore, why not find out how Faye and Kratos got together or how tall Kratos really is?

