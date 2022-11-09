How Tall Is Kratos in God of War Ragnarok? Height Explained

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio

Easily one of the most highly anticipated and most notable console exclusives of the year, Sony and Santa Monica Studios’ cinematic action-adventure game is here and the buzz surrounding it is reaching a fever pitch. If you’ve arrived here, then you’re likely curious about a specific query: How tall is Kratos in God of War Ragnarok? Well, you’ve come to the right place as down below we’ll answer said query. Without further delay, let’s dive in!

How Big Is Kratos in God of War Ragnarok?

Specifically, Kratos is six feet and four inches tall (6’4″) in God of War Ragnarok. This translates to 193.04 cm if you prefer your measurements in metric units.

While this is an above average height and is above what you’d usually consider tall, this is still shorter than what Kratos used to be in the God of War titles prior to 2018’s God of War reboot.

You see, during development of the award-winning 2018 reconceptualisation of Kratos’s signature IP, Santa Monica Studio decided to give the Ghost of Sparta more realistic proportions compared to his PS2, PSP, PS Vita, and PS3 predecessors, which resulted in a reduction of his overall height.

How Tall Is Kratos in the Previous God of War Games?

Interestingly, Kratos is much larger in all the games he appeared in before 2018’s God of War. Estimates range from seven foot and six inches (7’6″) to as tall as eight foot (8’0″), which would put him just below the tallest person alive in the world right now (Sultan Kösen who is 8’2″).

So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to clue you in on how tall is Kratos in God of War Ragnarok. For more on the game, here’s 10 things you should know before playing, 10 things to do first in God of War Ragnarok, and here’s who voices Thor in God of War Ragnarok. Alternatively, feel free to browse our coverage of the game down below.

Related Posts