Legendary Visual Novel Witch on the Holy Night by Type-Moon Gets New English Trailer

Japanese developer Type-Moon released another trailer of the upcoming remaster of the legendary visual novel Mahoutsukai no Yoru, which is titled “Which on the Holy Night” in English.

This time around, the trailer is in English and focuses on one of the main heroines of the game, Aoko Aozaki (and sister of Touko, whom we recently saw in a previous trailer).

If you’re unfamiliar with Mahoutsukai no Yoru, which translates as “The night of the witches” (“Witch on the Holy Night” is also the official subtitle of the Japanese version), it’s a visual novel released in 2012 by Type-Moon, known for creating the ultra-popular Fate series.

It was written by Kinoko Nasu, originally as an unreleased novel reportedly inspired by the first episode of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The most exciting part of this release is the fact that Type-Moon is actually releasing the game with an English localization, which is certainly a great chance for the developer’s fans to enjoy one of its most well-known visual novels without a bloody hindering awkward language barrier in the way. This is also very unusual for Type-Moon, and promising for its future games.

Speaking of the English version, we also get confirmation that it will release on December 8 digitally for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, day and date with the Japanese version. Perhaps even more intriguing is the fact that it’s also coming physically. That being said, the release in disk or cartridge is going to come a bit later and fans will have to wait until January 27. Considering the niche nature of the game, it’s already a miracle that it’s coming at all.

You can check the trailer out below.