Who Is the Band in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Answered

Image Source: The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special ~ Marvel Studios

In the opening scene of the new Disney+ special, “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” Peter Quill is approached by a band of space aliens who have been practicing on a set of “new-fangled” Earth instruments they were recently gifted. The band is in a lot of makeup, but they seem to be a real band prompting many fans to ask who the band in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is. We have the answer.

Who Are the Old 97’s in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Image Source: old97s.com

The band is known as the Old 97’s, pioneers of the Texas-based alt-country movement in the mid-to-late 1990s before evolving into a more power pop style in the 2000s and just so happen to be one of Director James Gunn’s most favorite bands.

In the special, the lead singer of the band called Bzermikitokolok and the Knowheremen explains they heard that it is the time of year when Earthlings celebrate a holiday known as Christmas, and they have decided to write a song in honor of it. The aliens, however, have a hazy understanding of how Christmas works and get many details wrong. “I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)” is the title of their song.

Some verses comedically easter egg Robot Chicken’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer/Godfather parody with the line “One sought to be a dentist now he’s sleeping with the fish,” and playfully jest how, “Mrs. Claus, she works the pole, plans her man’s demise.”

And now you know who the band in The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special are.

