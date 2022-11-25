Is Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Canon? Answered

Given how many specials, offshoots and media releases have been made around the MCU in recent years, it’s understandable if you’re starting to be unclear on what’s canon or not. After all, there have been no shortage of references to Multiverse shenanigans which could make everything part of the established timeline, but which still haven’t been confirmed one way or the other. As such, you’ve likely got a burning question after watching the latest special: Is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special canon?

Well, after doing some research, we’ve got an answer for you.

Is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Canon to the MCU? Answered

We’ve got good news for you: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is indeed canon to the MCU.

This was confirmed by James Gunn, the special’s director and the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films proper, via Twitter back in August. In a Tweet responding to a fan inquiry, he confirmed that the Holiday Special would serve as an epilogue to the group’s adventures in the MCU’s Phase 4. This would mean the Holiday Special takes place after Thor: Love and Thunder and before the third Guardians of the Galaxy, which is slated for release sometime in the next couple of years.

This explains why Thor isn’t seen with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the start of the special, and why Gamora still hasn’t rejoined them up to this point. Likewise, it makes the crew being on Knowhere more relevant to the larger plot, as it provides a reason they aren’t more actively involved in other events that took place during other films from Phase 4 of the film series.

Hopefully this cleared up whether or not the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is canon. For more on the special, we’ve got other explainer guides covering topics like where Gamora is, who Cosmo is, and whether or not there’s an end credits scene. We’ve also got plenty of other articles related to the wider MCU, which you can find down below.

