Who Is Cosmo in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Answered

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reintroduces the character of Cosmo to the MCU, with the character now seemingly full-on joining the team. So, who exactly is Cosmo in the Holiday Special? Well, Twinfinite has the answer for you right here with this very guide.

*** Warning: Spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special below ***

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Who Exactly Is Cosmo? Answered

If Cosmo feels familiar to you, that’s for a good reason, as she was actually first introduced into the MCU in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie as part of the Collector’s collection. Once her collection got blown up by the Power Stone in the events of the main film, Cosmo decided to stick around on Knowhere, something that was showcased in one of the end-credits scenes of the movie. Then a picture of her was also included in the credits of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; however, she didn’t make an appearance in the actual movie.

Marvel has chosen to reintroduce Cosmo at the beginning of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, as the Guardians have now bought Knowhere from the Collector, meaning they have come into contact with Cosmo again. While the special doesn’t give in-depth details about her development, Cosmo is now able to speak with people, with the character being fully voiced, something that is straight from the comics.

Also, it is worth noting that Cosmo has been gender-bent here, a choice that makes perfect sense once you realize the origin of the character. Cosmo is based on Laika, the dog that the Soviet Union infamously sent into space, who in real-life was female. The changing of Cosmo’s gender is likely a nod to Laika, as Cosmo’s origin in the comics, and presumably in the MCU, is that they were sent into outer space by the Soviet Union and got stuck on Knowhere. This also explains why both versions of the character speak the way that they do, as they literally come from Marvel’s version of the Soviet Union.

