When Does the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Release

Come check out how soon you can check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Five years after the rag-tag group of intergalactic heroes known as the Guardians of the Galaxy were the center of an MCU project, the band came back together (minus Gamora) for a Holiday Special on Disney+. To make sure that you see this as soon as it drops, check out the information below to find out when the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special releases on Disney+.

When Does the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Come Out?

Since this is an MCU Special Presentation, you’ll first need to make sure you have a Disney+ subscription. Then, all that’s left to do is wait it out until the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special releases at 3 AM ET, 12 AM PT on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

If you see this before it’s already out, then a good plan would be to gorge yourself on turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and gravy. This will put you to be early, which will likely lead to an early wake-up time the next day. Timed right, you can wake up right before or right as the Holiday Special goes live.

Assuming you already missed the debut date, then at least you can get off your phone or computer and watch it right now. No gluttonous behavior is required, unless that’s your thing.

That’s all there is to know about when the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special releases on Disney+. Now seriously, stop looking at your screen and look up at that other bigger screen across the room to check out what is technically the last part of Phase 4.

