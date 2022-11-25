Is Gamora in The Guardians of the Galaxy’s Holiday Special? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is currently streaming on Disney+, which aims to be a bridge and lead a bit into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This leaves some wondering if Gamora is in the special as she is the only original member not to have been revealed for the MCU installment. Well, if you’ve been wondering this, you’re in luck, as this guide will explain where Gamora is in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

*** Warning: Slight spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special below ***

Where Is Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Sadly, for anyone who has been wanting to see more of Gamora, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special does not provide any update on the character’s status. Instead, the special only briefly mentions her, with the loss of Gamora being one of the reasons that Peter Quill is sad during the holiday season. There may be a version of Gamora that has come to the main MCU timeline; however, it is not the version that Peter had fallen in love with, as that version was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

The MCU hasn’t given anything of Gamora since Avengers: Endgame, with her skipping out on both Thor: Love and Thunder and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Thankfully for fans of the character, though, all is not lost as she has been confirmed to be appearing in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This is the place where fans will undoubtedly get a definitive answer as to what the character has been up to, so while the Holiday Special only briefly mentions her, fans won’t have to wait too much longer as Vol. 3 is currently set to release in theaters in May.

That is everything you need to know about where Gamora is in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. For more coverage of the festive MCU installment, keep an eye on Twinfinite, with some of said coverage included down below.

