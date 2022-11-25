Is There an End Credit Scene in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available to be streamed on Disney+, and given that the MCU is famous for its end credits scenes, viewers may wonder whether or not there was an end credits scene. Well, Twinfinite has the answer for you, as this is whether or not there is an end credits scene in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Is There an End Credit Scene in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Yes, there is an end credits scene within this festive MCU installment; however, it comes with a catch as the scene is extremely short. This scene is very easy to miss as it only lasts for around ten seconds and is more just a scene for laughs; nevertheless, it is worth watching if you are already viewing the Holiday Special.

Warning: Spoilers for the end credits scene below, so if you haven’t seen the special yet, feel free to check it out and then come back once you have watched it.

End Credits Scene Explained

In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’s end credits scene, Rocket and Cosmo have decided to spread even more Christmas cheer by decorating Groot as a Christmas tree. As Groot is a literal talking tree, this makes perfect sense; however, unfortunately for Rocket and Cosmo, Groot can’t remain still, meaning the decorations on him falls off, ruining the two’s hard work. It’s obviously a very inconsequential end-credits scene and is more just for laughs and to charm the audience, something that makes sense given what the special is all about.

That is everything you need to know regarding the end credits scene of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. For more coverage of this jolly MCU installment, keep an eye on Twinfinite, with some of said coverage even included down below.

