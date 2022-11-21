Where to Find & Catch Klawf in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Sometimes, you just need a Pokemon that’s no-fuss. Other times, a little mystery never hurts. Throughout the Paldea region, there are countless creatures both new and old to encounter. But for now, let’s talk about a new one. This guide is going to break down everything you need to know about where to find and catch Klawf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Klawf Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like a healthy handful of Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, Klawf is fairly easy to find. It’s just that Klawf is also more or less in one location as you make your way through the region. Once you’re there, though, you’ll have no trouble finding one. A clearer picture can be seen in the screenshot below.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Klawf is specific to the South Province (Area Three) and can be found making its way across land or hanging from cliffs and various rocks. One of the nicer aspects of this new Pokemon is that it is strictly a Rock creature, so if you’re looking for a straight-up Rock-type for your party, here’s another option. Plus, the name is kind of fun to say.

For those who do encounter Klawf, expect to find them ranging from levels 15-20 or thereabouts. Regardless, you should be able to take them by the time you cross paths.

Evolving Klawf in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As far as we know, there are no known evolutions for Klawf just yet. It looks as though Scarlet and Violet have provided a very straightforward Rock-type creature for trainers to utilize.

That’s all you need to know about where to find and catch Klawf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Of course, Twinfinite has other guides covering Pokemon such as Tinkatink, Mimikyu, and Cetoddle, not to mention endless information at the links below.

