Where to Find & Catch Mimikyu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Spooky season may be behind us, but don’t you dare tell that to Mimikyu. Seriously, don’t. During your latest adventure, trainers can find the “disguise” Pokemon in parts of the Paldea region. So in this guide, we’re going to tell you where to find and catch Mimikyu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Mimikyu Locations in Scarlet & Violet

Once you know where to look, finding Mimikyu isn’t all that difficult. Why you would want to find Mimikyu in the first place, well, we’ll leave that for you to decide. Primarily, you’ll be wanting to search within the Tagtree Thicket, a forest between the East and North Provinces of the Paldea region. Below are a couple of screenshots to aid you in your efforts.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Oh, and don’t worry, that disguise doesn’t last past one or two moves once you encounter Mimikyu. As you’ll see below, it does its best impression of the Bent-Neck Lady once you inflict some damage. If I haven’t been clear enough, this is not a Pokemon — while billed as a Fairy/Ghost, it comes across as the Anabelle doll of creatures.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Lastly, worry not once more, trainers! If you happen to “accidentally” defeat it in battle, there’s a strong likelihood one or two more will be lurking in the background. While it’s adorable to sometimes suddenly be surrounded by the likes of Lechonk or Psyduck after battling others, being watched by Mimikyu is decidedly less fun.

Anyway, that’s all you need to know about where to find and catch Mimikyu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet! Though if you’re looking for more in-game tips, Twinfinite is where you want to be. Be sure to check out our other guides on where to find Growlithe and catch Dratini, as well as endless information at the links below.

Related Posts