Where to Find & Catch Cetoddle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Catching new Pokemon is always a thrill, and your adventure throughout the Paldea region is no different! No matter where you venture, you’re bound to run into unfamiliar faces. So with that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Cetoddle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Cetoddle Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Cetoddle is a straight-up Ice-type, and brand new to our world of Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Fortunately for trainers, they can be found in abundance! There is a catch, however, and it’s that you will not come across them right away. Once you’re able to travel to and through Glaseado Mountain, though, all bets are off. The screenshot below highlights quite the habitat for our little Terra Whale.

If you’re at all unsure as to where Glaseado Mountain is, just travel north from The Great Crater of Paldea — or, that pit that is essentially in the center of the map. Once you’re there, you’d have to try not to find a Cetoddle.

Evolving Cetoddle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Cetoddle does have an evolution in Scarlet and Violet, but it will come at the cost of one Ice Stone. Once you find or receive an Ice Stone, you may choose to give one to Cetoddle. After that, they’ll evolve into Cetitan, which maintains its lone Ice type.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Cetoddle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re looking for other specific Pokemon, such as Ralts, Shroodle, or Lechonk, Twinfinite is the place to be. And, be sure to follow the links below for even more on the game.

