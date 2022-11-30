Gyarados has been a fan-favorite Pokemon ever since its debut all the way back in Generation 1. Luckily for all of the Gen 1 Pokefans, Gyarados has made a return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region. If you’re looking to add this powerful Water/Flying Dual-Type to your team, then follow along below for all the information you’ll need for your search. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Gyarados in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Gyrados Location

Gyarados has a reasonably large habitat in the Paldea Region and can be found in almost all water-based areas within the entire map. Though the habitats it lives in are highlighted in yellow on the map below, these areas cover a wide area of the map, so it can be a little difficult to pinpoint the exact location of a Gyarados. To make this search a little more convenient, and help you narrow down specific spots for your hunt, here’s a complete list of the areas Gyarados can be found:

East Paldean Sea

North Paldean Sea

South Paldean Sea

West Paldean Sea

Lake Casseroya

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

If you’re having trouble with your search, give Lake Casseroya a try, as Gyarados may be a little more common and easier to find in this location. This is indicated in Gyarados’ Pokedex entry, which mentions that it is often seen at this specific place.

That's all you need to know about where to find and catch Gyarados in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

