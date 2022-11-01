News
Valorant Patch 5.09 Notes Improve Skye’s Seekers & Fixes a Bunch of Agent Utility Bugs
Several Agents’ utilities are being improved in this latest patch.
After a major update such as Patch 5.08, which introduced the new Agent Harbor, it’s no surprise that today’s patch isn’t especially substantial. Patch 5.09 is focused on issuing a bunch of fixes to various aspects of several Agents’ utilities; most notably, Skye’s seekers, which now track targets more effectively and affect enemies who are intangible.
You can check out the full overview below.
Agents
- Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade would sometimes disappear when looking away from it (hotfixed during 5.08 patch cycle).
- Fixed a bug where walking through Harbor’s Cove barrier was not blinding players at the intended distance (hotfixed during 5.08 patch cycle).
- Fixed a bug where Harbor’s High Tide would have large gaps when cast in specific map locations.
- Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Reckoning’s geysers would not spawn on the area where the player was standing.
- Throughout this year, we’ve been periodically making improvements to Skye’s Seekers so that they more reliably and efficiently reach their target.
- Small changes were made to how Skye’s Seekers navigate around obstacles after they’ve visually acquired their target.
- If the target is intangible when the Seekers reach them, it will not debuff them. This includes Reyna while she is Dismissed and Yoru in Dimensional Drift.
- Fixed an issue where Yoru would still enter his stealth and intangible state if he was detained while casting Dimensional Drift. The detain now properly interrupts the cast.
- Fixed an issue where Fade could activate her Haunt and Seize projectiles to make them drop while she was Suppressed.
- Fixed an issue where Reyna would auto-heal after a kill while in Empress even though she was Suppressed.
- Fixed an issue where Sage could instantly break her Barrier by walling self into a corner.
In addition to the update, Valorant is also receiving a new weapon skin bundle called Soulstrife, which you can read about in detail here.
