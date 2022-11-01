Valorant Patch 5.09 Notes Improve Skye’s Seekers & Fixes a Bunch of Agent Utility Bugs

Several Agents’ utilities are being improved in this latest patch.

After a major update such as Patch 5.08, which introduced the new Agent Harbor, it’s no surprise that today’s patch isn’t especially substantial. Patch 5.09 is focused on issuing a bunch of fixes to various aspects of several Agents’ utilities; most notably, Skye’s seekers, which now track targets more effectively and affect enemies who are intangible.

You can check out the full overview below.

Agents

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade would sometimes disappear when looking away from it (hotfixed during 5.08 patch cycle).

Fixed a bug where walking through Harbor’s Cove barrier was not blinding players at the intended distance (hotfixed during 5.08 patch cycle).

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s High Tide would have large gaps when cast in specific map locations.

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Reckoning’s geysers would not spawn on the area where the player was standing.

Throughout this year, we’ve been periodically making improvements to Skye’s Seekers so that they more reliably and efficiently reach their target. Small changes were made to how Skye’s Seekers navigate around obstacles after they’ve visually acquired their target. If the target is intangible when the Seekers reach them, it will not debuff them. This includes Reyna while she is Dismissed and Yoru in Dimensional Drift.

Fixed an issue where Yoru would still enter his stealth and intangible state if he was detained while casting Dimensional Drift. The detain now properly interrupts the cast.

Fixed an issue where Fade could activate her Haunt and Seize projectiles to make them drop while she was Suppressed.

Fixed an issue where Reyna would auto-heal after a kill while in Empress even though she was Suppressed.

Fixed an issue where Sage could instantly break her Barrier by walling self into a corner.

In addition to the update, Valorant is also receiving a new weapon skin bundle called Soulstrife, which you can read about in detail here.