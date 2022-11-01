New Valorant ‘Soulstrife’ Weapon Skin Bundle Has a Halloween Theme & Scary Scythe Melee

Valorant is getting into the spirit of the spooky season this week with a Halloween-themed weapon bundle that’s set to hit the storefront later today. It’s called Soulstrife, and as you can see above it’s somewhat reminiscent of the Reaver skin line, with a ghoulish design that has a wraith-like quality to it. One thing that does set it apart from the Reaver, though, is the Scythe melee weapon, which is most commonly associated with the grim reaper.

We don’t yet know whether this skin bundle will feature special effects or what price tier it will fit into, but if we had to bet we’d say it probably doesn’t and so will therefore fall under the Deluxe Edition (DE) tier, costing 1275 VP ($16) per individual skin, 5,100 ($62) per bundle.

It’s somewhat normal for a cheaper skin bundle to follow on from a more expensive one, and since we’ve only just had the Ion 2.0 bundle it seems likely this will be a more entry-level, cheaper one. That’s probably going to come as a bit of a disappointment to many given how cool the Soulstrife design is. It might end up being another sad case of untapped potential, but we’ll just have to wait and see later today if we’re proven correct.

You can expect a new Valorant update to go live later today as well, and we’ll have more information on the details on the particulars of that shortly.