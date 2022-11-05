Valorant Cypher Buff Is Finally Happening; PBE Reveals Sentinel Changes & Fade Nerf

Riot Games has long promised changes to the utility of Valorant’s underperforming sentinel, Cypher, in order to bring him into the meta, and a new update to the Public Beta Environment suggests they’re coming sooner rather than later. Notably, too, Fade seems set for a much-needed nerf, and there’s even the reveal of a new map codename as well.

The news comes by way of access to Valorant’s Public Beta Environment (PBE) which has gone live tonight and is being tracked by well-known leaker ValorLeaks. The changes are as follows:

Cypher’s tripwires now extend further. The range value is increased from 1000 to 1500.

Cypher’s Ultimate: After Targeting a Dead player, the Location of all living enemy players will be revealed twice with a 4-second delay between each ping.

Meanwhile, Fade is being nerfed. The Agent has enjoyed a very high pick rate since entering the meta back in April of this year, and in pro play, she’s absolutely dominating a role previously held by Sova. The following changes are being trialled:

Prowler’s Duration has been reduced from 3s to 2.5s

Prowler’s Nearsight duration reduced from 3.5 to 2.75 seconds.

Delay on the Prowler’s Bite has been increased from .4s >>> .6s.

Ultimate increased from 7 Points to 8 Points.

Finally, the PBE update reveals one interesting detail datamined by ValorLeaks: the codename of the new map. It’s called ‘Jam.’ No further information has been revealed and so we don’t really have anything else to go on, but speculation is sure to begin as to what the name might indicate about the future map’s design.

What do you think about the Valorant Cypher buff and Fade nerf that has hit the game’s PBE server? Are they strong enough or is there more Riot Games should be doing? Let us know in the comments below, but keep in mind the changes are only being trialled and are subject to change.

