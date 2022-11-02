Steam Deck Fans Are Obsessed With Playing This One Indie Game on the Go

Image Source: Poncle

The Steam Deck has come along and taken the world by storm, enabling players to play the majority of their Steam library on a super cool, small form factor handheld. While this means you can finally play Elden Ring in all its jaw-dropping glory from the comfort of your own couch, you may be surprised that another wee title is actually taking up the bulk of gamers’ mindshare, as well as pure hours played on the brand new system.

Yes, that’s right, step aside Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and Grand Theft Auto V, there’s another sheriff in town, and its name is… Vampire Survivors. Somewhat amazingly, this 8-bit style roguelite shoot-’em-up has managed to wangle the top most-played game on Steam’s burgeoning new platform last month – but what’s truly incredible is that this is in fact the second month that the game has topped the Steam Deck’s charts, according to its official twitter account.

And here are the top 10 games played on Steam Deck overall for the past month, sorted by hours played. pic.twitter.com/mZSHk1Sw94 — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) October 31, 2022

Seeya September! Here's a quick look at the top games on Steam Deck for the past month, sorted by total hours played. pic.twitter.com/1YTCuzPwIs — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) September 30, 2022

Pretty mind-blowing, right? If you’re unaware of what Vampire Survivors is, it’s a fiendishly addictive action game that pits your choice of character (there are 40 unique characters in the game, with 15 being unlockable secrets) against waves upon waves of monsters for you to mow down. Interestingly, your character automatically shoots, though you have to control the direction of the gunfire, while trying to avoid the critters.

Sounds simple, huh? Well, the leveling system is apparently incredibly addictive and adds a huge layer to the moment-to-moment gameplay. In short, it’s a deceptively simple-looking game with a huge amount of depth. While the game is currently only on PC, it’s worth noting that Vampire Survivors is officially on its way to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S on Nov. 10, 2022, and will even debut on Game Pass. In other words, there’s no reason for you not to check it out, especially when there’s such a positive buzz surrounding the popular indie game.

