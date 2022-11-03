Sonic Frontiers Shows Epic Cutscenes & New Gameplay in New Trailer

Today Sega released a new trailer of the upcoming 3D Sonic game Sonic Frontiers.

The trailer provides pretty much even doses of cutscenes and gameplay topped by rather banging music.

The cutscenes are definitely epic, while the gameplay includes a lot of combat, which many Sonic fans may not be too used to.

Yet, this open-world Sonic game definitely does include a lot of combat, and Sonic has plenty of tools at his disposal to dispose of his enemies. Yes. The pun was entirely intended and I’m not sorry.

At the very least, it looks good in a trailer and having played a demo of the game, it has potential.

You can watch it for yourself and pass judgment below.

Sonic Frontiers releases on Nov. 8 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It’s just a few days away.

If you’d like to learn more about the game, you can read our hands-on preview and our interview with Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka.

You can also watch an interesting video interview with sound director Tomoya Ohtani, which Sega released yesterday. If this trailer is any indication, he did a great job on the music.