Explore the Paldea Region in New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Overview Trailer

The new trailer of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet gives an extensive overview of the game.

Today Nintendo released a new trailer for its upcoming mainline game Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The trailer is an in-depth overview of the game starting with the beginning of the story, starting with the enrollment at the academy and the subsequent Treasure Hunt assignment.

We then move on to the selection of the new starter Pokemon, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, on top of your mount legendary pokemon, Koraidon or Miraidon, depending on the version of the game you’re getting.

The Paldea region is a fully open world and you can explore it to your heart’s content, including with friends via online or local wireless.

Of course, you can challenge Gym Leaders at eight Pokemon Gyms, which you can challenge in any order you like.

We also take a look at enemies and friends, like the baddies of Team Star and the herb researcher Arven.

Of course, the Paldea region has plenty of new Pokemon like new fan-favorite Lechonk, Fidough, Cetitan, Paldean Wooper, and more.

Another big new feature is Terastallization, which is a skill that can be acquired or found naturally in the wild with Tera Pokemon.

A camera app lets you snap selfies and pictures, while the salon allows you to change your character’s custom looks. The photos you take can be used to create your own personal ID card that serves as your profile.

You can have picnics with your Pokemon to deepen your bond with them among sandwich-based feasts and fun baths.

You can check the trailer out below.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases on Nov. 18 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.