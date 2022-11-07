One Piece Odyssey Brings Back Memories & Hits You in The Feels With Water 7 Trailer

Luffy and his crew will return to Water 7 in the JRPG One Piece Odyssey.

Today Bandai Namco released another extensive trailer of the upcoming JRPG One Piece Odyssey.

Looks like Alabasta won’t be the only familiar location created from our heroes’ memories that we’ll get to visit in the game.

Apparently the same will happen with Water 7, bringing back another very emotional arc from the original manga and anime.

Today we get to see the reveal in the new trailer, and of course, Nico Robin plays a big part in it.

On top of a new look at emotional moments of the story, we also see some elements that will look plenty familiar to fans of the series, including The Rocketman sea train.

Once again, some time has passed since the real events on Water 7 island, so it’ll be interesting how Luffy and his friends will handle this retake on the story.

You can check out the trailer below.

One Piece Odyssey will launch for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on January 13, 2023.

If you’re unfamiliar with One Piece, the original manga by Eiichiro Oda debuted all the way back in 1997 on Shueiusha’s popular magazine Weekly Shounen Jump and it’s still ongoing, having recently passed its 100th volume.

It has sparked one of the most long-lived anime series of all time, which has recently passed the 1,000th episode.