Marvel’s Avengers Adds Winter Soldier in Free Update Later This Month

Marvel’s Avengers will be adding another playable character to its roster of superheroes with the Winter Soldier coming on Nov. 29, developer Crystal Dynamics announced in a blog post today.

The Winter Soldier will be voiced by Scott Porter, who voiced the Captain America sidekick and villain in Lego Marvel’s Avengers, and will seemingly be a new character with his own unique ability set. It does not seem like a slight reskin that Jane Foster was to Thor, but the Winter Soldier will be influenced by Captain America and Black Widow’s moves.

“While echoes of Bucky’s past training partners like Captain America and Black Widow can be seen in some of his move-set, he has made them his own and combined them with skills that flow from his Winter Soldier indoctrination and his cybernetic enhancements,” the the development update says. “Players will find all new animations, a new full skill tree, and heroic abilities all his own when they enter a mission as the Winter Soldier.”

The Winter Soldier will also receive his own chain of missions alongside a new Omega Level Threat end-game challenge where players fight supervillain MODOK. The new character, missions, and an increased power cap to 185 will be included in a free update on Nov. 29.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

