What Is High Framerate Mode in God of War Ragnarok & How to Enable It

Alongside the normal ‘Display Modes’ in God of War Ragnarok that allow you to choose whether the game should prioritize resolution or framerate over the other, there’s also a ‘High Framerate Mode’ option sitting just below it in the Settings menu. While the name does give away what this mode does, there are some requirements your setup will need to meet in order to actually make use of it. So sit back, grab a cuppa, and let us explain everything you need to know about God of War Ragnarok High Framerate Mode.

What Does High Framerate Mode Do?

High Framerate mode, as the name suggests, will enable the game to run up to 120fps, making all the action on-screen unfold in a buttery smooth framerate.

It should be noted that this doesn’t guarantee or ‘lock’ the framerate to a steady 120fps, though. Instead, the framerate can go up to 120fps, but there’s a good chance that it’ll be bouncing around anywhere between 60-120fps, and possibly even below 60fps when action gets particularly chaotic on-screen.

As noted by Digital Foundry in its tech review for God of War Ragnarok, the game tends to bounce around and between 80-90fps, and bottoms out the resolution at 1440p. If you’ve got the tech to make it work, we’d recommend turning on High Framerate mode.

What Are the Requirements for Using God of War Ragnarok High Framerate Mode?

High Framerate Mode requires players to have a TV or monitor with an HDMI 2.1 port that is capable of displaying 120fps/ 120hz content. If your display doesn’t have one or the other of these things, then, simply put, there’s no point in turning on the mode itself, as you won’t get any benefit.

It’s also worth noting, as pointed out by Digital Foundry again, that unless your monitor or TV has Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), you’re probably better off just leaving this disabled and enjoying the game in its normal ‘Performance Mode’ instead, which runs the game at 60fps.

That’s because without VRR, High Framerate mode can result in additional jutter, reducing the fluid feel of the action on-screen… which is the whole benefit of higher framerates.

How to Turn High Framerate Mode On & Off in God of War Ragnarok

The High Framerate mode can be accessed at any time by pressing the Options button on your controller and then navigating to ‘Settings.’

Here, under the ‘Graphics & Camera’ tab, you’ll find the ‘High Framerate Mode’ towards the bottom of the ‘Graphics’ section, directly under the ‘Graphics Mode’ option that enables you to change between Resolution and Performance modes respectively.

Simply select the option and then press left or right on the d-pad to toggle the mode on and off. You can always try it for a while and see if you notice the difference, and if not, turn it back off again.

That’s everything you need to know on God of War Ragnarok’s High Framerate Mode. For more tips and tricks to get you started, be sure to check out our guides on all Svartalfheim Odin’s Raven locations, all Idunn Apple locations and all Horn of Blood Mead locations in Svartalfheim, too.

