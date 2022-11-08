God of War Ragnarok: All Idunn Apple Locations in Svartalfheim

God of War Ragnarok has arrived, and with it comes a full realm of collectibles for players to spend hours finding. If you don’t feel like spending all that time, especially if you’re looking for ways to increase your overall health quickly, we’ve got the perfect guide for you. Here is everything you need to know about the locations of all Idunn Apple in Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Find Svartalfheim Idunn Apples in God of War Ragnarok

In total, God of War Ragnarok has five Idunn Apples that can be found in Svartalfheim, with two of them being locked behind later game progression. We’ve broken down the specific locations and how to get them right down below.

Idunn Apple #1 Location – Aurvangar Wetlands

This Idunn Apple is one of the first collectibles you’ll find in the game, and can specifically be found in the Aurvangar Wetlands during The Quest for Tyr. Shortly after you get the boat, you’ll come upon a geyser you must freeze to progress. In that same spot, you’ll find Nornir Chest #1:

You’ll find the first rune right behind the chest on an island. Just throw Kratos’ axe at it. The second rune is just to the right. The last one requires you to go back toward the geyser and freeze the one on the left, allowing you to grapple up to a ledge and see the rune in the tree on the left.

Idunn Apple #2 Location – Dragon Beach

This Idun Apple is found in Nornir Chest #3, which is located on Dragon Beach in the lake where you look for Durlin and shut down the mining rigs. These particular runes are all hidden behind geysers, and you’ll also have to defeat a handful of enemies first.

The first rune is just to the left of the chest, hidden behind the geyser. Freeze it to see where you need to throw, then call your axe back and aim at the correct spot. The second rune is behind a dragon statue on the shoreline. The final rune is opposite of the dragon statue, obscured by a geyser and a gate that you can go behind in order to hit the rune.

Idunn Apple #3 Location – Radsvinn’s Rig

You’ll likely run into this Idunn Apple while you’re finishing the Favor Mimir asks you to complete, where you destroy all of the coal rigs in the bay. Defeat all the enemies and at Radsvinn’s Rig near the Watchtower, and you’ll come upon Nornir Chest #4 and its many braziers.

Light the brazier to the left of the chest. Destroy barrels using Sonic Arrows to the back left of the rig’s furnace. Go to the second level of the platform and hit the explosive pot behind the grate that’s across from the Nornir Chest.

Idunn Apple #4 Location – Myrkr Tunnels (Requires Drapnir Spear)

Once you’ve completed the story mission Forging Destiny, you’ll unlock an item that allows you to traverse to the lower passages of the Myrkr Tunnels. Here, you’ll find Nornir Chest #7.

Light the first brazier to the left of the Nornir Chest, and requires you to spill the barrel of oil and us a runic arrow so you can throw the Blades of Chaos at it. Light the second brazier opposite the Chest. Go back down the hall you came in and destroy crates to light the brazier.

Idunn Apple #5 Location – The Applecore (Requires Drapnir Spear)

The final Idunn Apple can be found in The Applecore after you’ve completed the mission Forging Destiny, located on the map above in Nornir Chest #9. This is the same spot where you find one of the Yggdrasil Rifts in the area.

The first rune is hidden behind the falling water in the area. Throw the axe to stop the water, then use Kratos’ spear. The second rune is opposite the Mystic Gateway in the area. The final rune can be found to the left after destroying some debris using an exploding pot.

And that is everything you need to know about the locations of all Idunn Apple in Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok. If you’re still looking for more on the game, be sure to check out our guides on things to do first, All Horn of Mead Locations in Svartalfheim, and more, right down below.

Related Posts