Image Source: Sony Santa Monica via Twinfinite

There is one method of getting many late-game resources, but it most certainly won’t be an easy path. You’re likely looking at a solid bit of fighting but are also guaranteed access to the resources once you win. Here’s how to get Hardened Remnants in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to Find Hardened Remnants in God of War Ragnarok

As it just so happens, all of the Remnant resources can be found in just about the same places. Though, that doesn’t mean you’ll have a simple time getting to them. Just as with the Fortified Remnants, you’re going to need to follow The Last Remnants of Asgard Favor to be able to earn these. you’ll find the Hardened Remnants in the red chests once the bosses have been vanquished. There are 10 boss fights in total.

The major difference between Fortified and Hardened Remnants is what equipment they will upgrade. Hardened Remnants are used only on the Leviathan Axe’s different components. You’ll need a good amount of them, too. Just to get the Stonecutter’s Knob to its max level of nine will require 10 Hardened Remnants. These resources come into play with just about every Leviathan Axe part in their later levels to get to max.

If you’re getting enough of these per boss fight, it should be easy to get to upgrade your Axe between fights to make the next one even marginally easier.

This is absolutely everything there is to know about how to get Hardened Remnants in God of War Ragnarok. We also have a guide for how to get Blazing Embers that should also help you get the best end-game gear.

