Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

Burning Embers are definitely not all that easy to get, but they are certainly worth it.

In God of War, hunting down resources to upgrade your equipment was the best thing you could possibly do to fight back against all enemies in the game. That feature has returned in a big way, and it’s now more important than ever to maintain your gear in the sequel. We’re here to help with how to get Blazing Embers in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to Find Blazing Embers in God of War Ragnarok

Unlike most other resource types, Blazing Embers are not something you can find. Instead, they are given to Kratos as a reward for completing the trials in the Crucible in Muspelheim. These trials can be easy enemy gauntlets but also feature harder challenges.

One of the tougher trials features enemies quickly healing from any damage, which means the player must focus on moving them physically outside of a designated area to succeed. At the end of these challenges, you’ll be awarded a chest containing some rare armor as well as the Blazing Embers.

Seeing as Blazing Embers aren’t something you’ll come across until later in the game, they serve a very important purpose for finalizing gear upgrades. Blazing Embers are used to upgrade purely defensive equipment. In this instance, that pertains specifically to shields, which makes gathering Blazing Embers a complete necessity. They upgrade the Onslaught, Guardian, and Dauntless Shields.

If you’re working on tanking up Kratos for some of the tougher bosses, these can’t be avoided, as having a fortified shield can definitely turn the tide in a tough fight.

This is everything you need to know about how to get Blazing Embers in God of War Ragnarok. If you’re wanting a laugh, check out the 10 best God of War Ragnarok memes we found.

Related Posts