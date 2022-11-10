10 God of War Ragnarok Memes That Are So Funny, Even Kratos Would Laugh

Don’t underestimate people and their sharp wit, especially when it comes to memes; not even God of War Ragnarok is safe. Now that the game has been out for a few days, some people have somehow found time to step away from Midgard to craft hilarious images at God of War’s expense, but it’s all in good fun!

If you’re stuck at the office, and need to pass the time until you can get home, we’ve gathered the 10 best God of War memes to brighten your day. Best of all, if you haven’t had the chance to play it yet, none of these memes will spoil the story for you, either.

Don’t forget to let us know your favorites or, better yet, share your own God of War memes that we may have missed!

How I expected Odin to look in God of War Ragnarok vs how he actually looks pic.twitter.com/mjS1VUm1QV — Carverl (Spooky arc) (@Carverl_) November 4, 2022

That should just about do it for the best of the best God of War memes, the ones we felt were the funniest and quite clever in their execution. At least a few of these most God of War fans can relate to.

If you just cannot get enough of the memes, there's more where that came from.

Of course, you're welcome to stick to God of War Ragnarok, in which case learning how to use light and heavy runic attacks might be of use to you.

