Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

With the wide array of resources available for upgrades in God of War Ragnarok, some are definitely easier to obtain than others. It’s no surprise that as you get deeper into the game, every new resource type that pops up gets slightly more difficult to find. This one is perhaps the most trouble of them all. Here’s how to get Fortified Remnants in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to Find Fortified Remnants in God of War Ragnarok

The first thing to note about Fortified Remnants is that they are limited, meaning you’ve got a hefty challenge in front of you to earn them. In lieu of Valkyrie fights, this time after the story you have to fight Asgardians who escape to other realms as part of The Last Remnants of Asgard Favor. The Fortified Remnants are found in the red chests once the boss has been defeated.

There are 10 of these fights you’ll need to complete to claim the Fortified Remnants. Considering the challenge each of them poses, you’re better off upgrading whatever gear as you go instead of wanting to gather a bunch of Fortified Remnants at once.

Just like the Blazing Embers, once again this resource focuses entirely on shield upgrades. However, these don’t apply to only a specific set of shields. Instead, Fortified Remnants upgrade the Shield Ronds, which is the main piece that Kratos wears that extends the shield(s) out when engaged.

This is everything you need to know about how to get Fortified Remnants in God of War Ragnarok. If you’re looking for more guides, be sure to look over the links below.

Related Posts