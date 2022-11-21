How to Get All Starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet wouldn’t be a proper Pokemon title without a trio of great Starters to choose from. Fortunately, the titles set in the Paldean region don’t disappoint: Fuecoco, Quaxly and Sprigatito are all great starters in their own right with some excellent Evolutions they can achieve. As such, we’re not remotely surprised you’d like to know how to get all the starters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and have compiled all the answers you’ll need in this guide.

How to Get Every Starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While it may not be possible to get every starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through a standard playthrough of the game, it is possible to get all three through some teamwork with your friends.

Specifically, you’ll need to trade Pokemon with someone else so that you receive whichever two starters you didn’t select at the start of the game. Doing so is a simple enough process as well: All you need to do is open up the main menu by pressing the X button and then select the Poke Portal option. Once inside the Portal, scroll down to the Link Trade option and select it.

You’ll then be able to trade with friends who are nearby; or, with friends who you’d need to connect with via the internet so long as you both have a Nintendo Switch Online account. To ensure you’re only trading with each other, you can also set a Link Code which will ensure no one without the code can be involved in your trades.

From there, all you need to do is have your friend trade over the two remaining starters to you. This may require restarting their game to get the necessary starters in quick succession, but this shouldn’t be too much of a hassle.

How to Get All Starters on Your Own

If you find yourself without someone else to use this method with, worry not.

While it’s still not available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon HOME will be accessible through the titles at some point in 2023. Once it is, you’ll be able to choose a starter Pokemon, transfer it into your HOME cloud storage account, and then restart your game. Rinse and repeat two more times, and then transfer the Starters back into your third file to have all three Starter Pokemon at your disposal.

Hopefully this helped you figure out how to get all the Starters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

