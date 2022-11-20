Goddess of Victory: Nikke Teases Laplace as Next SSR Rate-Up Banner Character

As Helm’s rate-up banner is coming to an end, Shift Up has wasted no time in teasing the next SSR addition to Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Over on the game’s official Twitter account, they’ve released just an image showing of the silhouette of a character, along with the caption: “All NIKKEs are heroic.”

While the tweet doesn’t explicitly say it, the silhouette makes it pretty obvious that it’s Laplace in that picture, and she’s very likely going to be the next character added to the SSR pool. There are also no details on when exactly the banner will be released, but with Helm’s banner ending on Nov. 24, it seems likely that we’ll go straight into Laplace’s banner after that.

If Helm’s banner was any indication, players should also be able to spark Laplace with 200 pulls. Do note, however, that you’ll likely need to use Gems and Advanced Recruit Vouchers for her banner instead of the regular blue ones.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is now available on mobile devices.

