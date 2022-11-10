You Can Make Ratatoskr Lose It in God of War Ragnarok, and It’s Hilarious

Screenshot via Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ratatoskr is rather nice in God of War Ragnarok, but you definitely can piss him off.

Santa Monica Studio’s recently-released God of War Ragnarok is full of cute and interesting Easter Eggs, and there’s one related to Ratatoskr that is rather hilarious.

The mythical squirrel voiced by ProZD (SungWon Chao) is normally rather friendly and polite. He can be summoned by hitting a chime, but if you do that so much, he’ll start getting weirded out.

He’ll even dismiss the possibility that such behavior may really irritate him, but if you keep going… I won’t spoil it as it’s way too hilarious.

If you’re curious, you can check out what happens for yourself in the video below, courtesy of Reddit user -flower_boy-. I challenge you not to spit your coffee, especially if you’re used to Ratatoskr usual personality.

God of War Ragnarok has been released yesterday on both PS5 and PS4 (and our own review was really enthusiastic so you don’t need to hold back).

Not only you can finally enjoy Kratos and Atreus’ new adventure, but now you can also get a kick out of pissing out a magical squirrel from Nordic mythology. I would say there are worse pastimes out there.

If you’re already playing God of War Ragnarok and have already identified your favorite moments, don’t hesitate to share them with us below.