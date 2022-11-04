ProZD Is the Voice of Ratatoskr in God of War Ragnarok; Also Mo-Capped & Helped Write His Lines

God of War Ragnarok is taking all of the gaming by storm currently as reviews have dropped today (you can read ours here). While there are still six days to wait for everyone to get their hands on it, the embargo ending means more official details can be shared.

First up is YouTuber ProZD (SungWon Chao) posting a tweet showing off the very nutty character he voices for the sequel. Chao voices Ratatoskr, a one-eyed squirrel-looking character. Chao mentions that he also provided motion capture for Ratatoskr as well as helped write his lines.

The tweet says:

eyyy, looks like the first images of Ratatoskr are finally public (i voiced him, helped write his dialogue, and did the motion capture), looking forward to people finally getting to play God of War: Ragnarok soon

— SungWon Cho (@ProZD) November 3, 2022

We of course don’t have much story context to share on how Ratatoskr fits with the story, but the image shown by Chao certainly seems to suggest that he’s an ally to Kratos.

This is most certainly not SungWon Chao’s first foray into voice acting, either. One of the most notable roles is FL4K the Vault Hunter in Borderlands 3. Earlier this year he also played the role of Gen Ishiyagane in AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative. Other than video games he can also be heard in the anime Odd Taxi.

Last month a developer video from Sony Santa Monica showed off what it was like filming with all of the COVID guidelines to follow which we found incredibly interesting and worth a watch.

Featured Image Source: Sony Santa Monica & ProZD.

