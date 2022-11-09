God of War Ragnarok PS4 vs PS5: All Differences, Explained

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

Considering the still lacking supply of PS5s, it’s possible many gamers picking up God of War Ragnarok will only be able to do so on the PS4. With that, there are surely concerns about how lesser of an experience the previous hardware might give. To answer that, here is our explanation of all the God of War Ragnarok PS4 and PS5 differences.

PS4 vs PS5 God of War Ragnarok Differences

With #GodofWarRagnarok right around the corner, we’re happy to share all of the graphics modes that will be available to you across PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4!



Check out all the options below to learn about each mode’s resolution and FPS. pic.twitter.com/ribAoDkETb — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) November 3, 2022

There’s no secret that you’re definitely going to be getting a lesser God of War Ragnarok experience on PS4 when compared with the PS5, but there’s slightly more detail to be found in exactly what you can expect. The tweet above from Sony Santa Monica lays out the graphical options available in the game based on each console.

Going by the tweet, all PS4 Pro owners can get 1080-1656p at a locked 30 FPS (frames per second) or 1440-1656p at 30 FPS. However, if you don’t have a Pro model, you’re looking at only 1080p at 30 FPS with no alternatives. PS5 owners with the right setup can achieve up to a native 4K, which is a pretty large difference.

The PS5 also offers 3D audio when paired with their proprietary headset or another headset with similar capabilities. You won’t get that on the PS4 to the same degree.

The only other difference besides graphics is entirely controller based. Considering the Dualsense controller allows for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, you’re getting a more immersive experience. However, with the Dualshock 4, all you’re really getting is the normal rumble.

That is everything you need to know about all the God of War Ragnarok PS4 and PS5 differences. If you’re looking for a God of War Ragnarok story recap, we have you covered.

