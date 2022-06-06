So you’ve bought Sony’s latest console, you have a decent television, but you’re missing the final piece of the puzzle in order to become totally immersed in your gaming sessions? Well, here we’ll be running over the best PS5 headsets to buy in 2022 so you can take your PlayStation experience to the next level.
Twinfinite’s selections are based on performance and sound quality, comfort, as well as battery and general quality of life features. Let’s get started!
Steelseries Arctis 7P+
Best PS5 Headsets 2022
For those ready to pull the trigger on a truly premium PS5 headset, the Arctis 7P+ is right up there with the very best on the market. It’s an update on the already brilliant 7P that offers the same simple but stylish design, even longer-lasting 25-hour non-stop battery usage, and superb audio quality.
The 7P+’s lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio is excellent for ultra-low latency gaming, while its Discord-certified ClearCast bidirectional microphone ensures that your teammates will always hear crisp communication even during intense action.
One feature we really like about the 7P+ is its comfy ear cups, which never seem to cause any tension or strain even after long gaming sessions. That’s thanks to the awesome Airwave fabric that covers the ear cups, and the fact that the headset is just really well balanced in terms of its overall weight and design.
Key features:
Designed for PlayStation 5* and also compatible with PlayStation 4, PC, Android, and Nintendo Switch
Lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio designed for ultra-low latency gaming
Hear stunning detail in all next-gen games with award-winning sound
24-hour battery life outlasts even your longest gaming sessions
40mm drivers
Pulse 3D Wireless Headset
Best PS5 Headsets 2022
The stylish Pulse 3D Wireless headset isn’t just on our recommended list because it matches nicely with the PS5: this official Sony headset is absolutely one of the best options on the market in terms of quality and functionality.
The sleek design is fully adjustable and very comfortable, with the comfy ear cups hiding a discreet microphone that transmits excellent quality. They’re also noise-canceling, too, so you won’t have to worry about background noise interfering with your gaming session while wearing them.
As the name suggests, the Pulse 3D’s best feature is that it is designed to make full use of the 3D audio functionality built into many of the PS5’s best games, so you can be confident you’re getting the full experience from PlayStation’s biggest blockbusters.
The only drawback with the Pulse 3D is its 12-hour battery life isn’t up to par in comparison with other similarly priced headsets.
Key features:
Designed to deliver 3D Audio with the PS5 console
Dual-hidden microphones with noise-canceling technology
Wireless headset
12 Hours Battery Life
40mm neodymium drivers
SteelSeries Arctis 1
Best PS5 Headsets 2022
If you’re on a budget then SteelSeries’ Arctis 1 is essentially a cheaper version of the 7P, designed with similar ergonomics and a focus on comfort, even it doesn’t seem to fit quite as well as the more expensive option. Importantly, the sound is still top-notch and should work just as well for competitive gamers who rely on picking up audio cues from different directions.
One noticeable shortcoming is the microphone, which doesn’t sound as crisp as more expensive headsets.
If you’re not worried about wireless then we’d recommend going for the wired option, which is much cheaper and offers a very high-quality headset for a reasonable price.
Key features:
Ultra-low latency lossless wireless for PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Android
Same high-performance speaker drivers as the award winning Arctis 7
Steel-reinforced headband for a perfect fit and lasting durability
Razer Blackshark V2
Best PS5 Headsets 2022
A solid mid-range option, the Razer Blackshark V2 boasts excellent sound quality that suits both gaming and music playback. It also features virtual surround sound functionality, which is more targeted at PC gamers but does at least mean you’ll experience some of the 3D audio from the PS5 games that support it. The microphone is also very good, even if it’s slightly bothersome that you can’t remove it.
In terms of comfort and quality of life features, the Blackshark V2 features large ear cups wrapped in a comfy texture, and it’s also a rather lightweight option as far as Razer headsets go (around 9oz), so overall you shouldn’t find any issue with long play sessions. The only slight drawback is that finding the right fit around your head can be a bit finicky due to the strange rod design, which makes balancing each side a little tricky.
This is a wired headset option, so keep that in mind if you’re after wireless functionality.
Key Features:
Immersive, 7.1 Surround Sound for Positional Audio: Outfitted with custom-tuned 50 mm drivers
Triforce Titanium 50mm High-End Sound Drivers: Outfitted with cutting-edge, 50mm drivers divided into 3 parts for individual tuning of highs, mids, and lows
Lightweight Design with Memory Foam Ear Cushions: Oval, cooling gel-infused cushions that prevent overheating and pressure build-up
Noise Isolating Microphone: An improved cardioid mic reduces background and ambient noises for crystal-clear communication
Logitech Pro X Wireless
Best PS5 Headsets 2022
Another premium quality wireless option is the Logitech Pro X Wireless, which boasts both excellent audio quality and one of the best microphones you’ll find on any headset.
In terms of comfort, the Pro X excels with a comfy design that’s easy to fit and suitable for long gaming sessions, though individuals with larger head shapes might find the fit quite tight. All the buttons –volume, mic mute, power, charging port, etc– are very easy to use on the side of the cup.
One drawback with the Pro X is that it is an entirely wireless option, so you can’t connect it to your controller, PC, or phone via a USB cable. On the plus side, it has an excellent battery life that should last you 24-hours, and when you need to charge it does so very quickly indeed thanks to its USB-C cable.
Key features:
Lightspeed wireless technology
Wireless, 13+ meter, 2.4 GHz range, this headset offers up to 20 hours or more of battery life on a single charge
Includes a detachable 6mm microphone with advanced Blue VO!CE technology, including real-time noise reduction and a compressor to gain control of clean, professional sound
DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound goes beyond 7.1 channels for greater positional awareness during gameplay
Advanced PRO-G drivers deliver clear, precise sound imaging with unique hybrid mesh construction
HyperX Stinger
Best PS5 Headsets 2022
A great entry-level option is HyperX’s wired Stinger headset, which offers great comfort thanks to its lightweight design, which is perhaps unexpected given its bulky appearance. The large ear cups also mean it’s comfortable enough for long gaming sessions, but don’t expect the same feeling of plushness you’d get from more premium options in terms of the cup covering.
As for its sound quality, the HyperX Stinger performs admirably, though it’s certainly geared towards gaming rather than music playback, so keep that in mind if your headset is going to be a dual-purpose peripheral. It also doesn’t feature any sort of noise-canceling technology. On the plus side, the boom microphone is pretty decent, so you shouldn’t have any issues being understood by other players.
Key Features:
Lightweight headset with 90-degree rotating ear cups
50mm directional drivers for audio precision
HyperX signature memory foam
Adjustable steel slider
Intuitive volume control on headset ear cup
Swivel-to-mute noise-cancellation microphone
Multi-platform compatibility
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2
Best PS5 Headsets 2022
The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is a much-improved version of the manufacturer’s flagship model, boasting a really attractive design. In terms of its ergonomics, it’s extremely comfortable and all of the buttons you’ll need are found on the left earcup, making it easy to adjust mid-game.
The Gen 2’s 50mm Nanoclear Drivers really offer a step-up in sound quality from entry and mid-range headset options, meaning that directional audio cues are easy to pick up — something competitive FPS gamers will appreciate. that provide crisp sound and help you pinpoint where that gunfire or the pitter-patter of footsteps is coming from. This is particularly noticeable with the awesome Superhuman mode switched one, which enhances those quieter sounds even further.
Realistic audio with 50mm Nanoclear Drivers
Bluetooth Connectivity to Turtle Beach Audio Hub App
Aerofit cooling-gel infused ear cushions
Gen 2 flip-to-mute mic
20-hour wireless battery life
Glasses friendly design
Razer Kraken X
Best PS5 Headsets 2022
Another entry-level option is Razer’s ultra-lightweight (250 grams) Razer Kraken X, which looks a little plain in terms of its appearance but makes up for it with its impressive sound quality and surprising comfort.
The Kraken X offers a fairly decent level of audio quality for the price, and it features spatial sound technology that obviously isn’t on par with more expensive options but should still help you pinpoint the direction of footsteps, gunfire, and other audio cues.
Unlike other entry-level headsets, the boom microphone actually detaches from the headset so you can use it as a multi-function device for phone calls and music playback when you’re out and about.
Key Features:
Plush Memory Foam Cushions. Ideal comfort and sound isolation throughout gaming marathons.
Soft Headband Padding. Relieves pressure on your head to prevent strain.
Clamping Force.
Ultra light-weight design.
40mm drivers
Sennheiser GSP 670
Best PS5 Headsets 2022
If you’re in the market for a premium gaming headset for your PS5 then the Sennheiser GSP 670 is an excellent option. The manufacturer has been synonymous with quality audio hardware for decades, and while the 670 might look a little ungainly, it’s actually superbly comfortable and absolutely top-notch when it comes to crisp audio. Sennheiser’s custom EPOS software is also easy to use and offers a lot of functionality to customize the headset’s EQ if you want to get nerdy and fine-tune your setup.
The 670 also features a flip-to-mute mic design, which is super handy, and you can count on a long-lasting battery to avoid the need to constantly charge the headset between gaming sessions.
Key Features:
Compatible with PS5, PC, Mobile
USB dongle, and Bluetooth connectivity
10Hz – 23,000Hz frequency response, 7.1 Surround Sound