Best PS5 Headsets to Buy in 2022

Twinfinite’s best PS5 headset feature helps you choose the right hardware in 2022.
So you’ve bought Sony’s latest console, you have a decent television, but you’re missing the final piece of the puzzle in order to become totally immersed in your gaming sessions? Well, here we’ll be running over the best PS5 headsets to buy in 2022 so you can take your PlayStation experience to the next level.

Twinfinite’s selections are based on performance and sound quality, comfort, as well as battery and general quality of life features. Let’s get started!

Steelseries Arctis 7P+

Image credit: SteelSeries

For those ready to pull the trigger on a truly premium PS5 headset, the Arctis 7P+ is right up there with the very best on the market. It’s an update on the already brilliant 7P that offers the same simple but stylish design, even longer-lasting 25-hour non-stop battery usage, and superb audio quality.

The 7P+’s lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio is excellent for ultra-low latency gaming, while its Discord-certified ClearCast bidirectional microphone ensures that your teammates will always hear crisp communication even during intense action.

One feature we really like about the 7P+ is its comfy ear cups, which never seem to cause any tension or strain even after long gaming sessions. That’s thanks to the awesome Airwave fabric that covers the ear cups, and the fact that the headset is just really well balanced in terms of its overall weight and design.

Key features:

  • Designed for PlayStation 5* and also compatible with PlayStation 4, PC, Android, and Nintendo Switch
  • Lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio designed for ultra-low latency gaming
  • Discord-certified ClearCast bidirectional microphone
  • Hear stunning detail in all next-gen games with award-winning sound
  • 24-hour battery life outlasts even your longest gaming sessions
  • 40mm drivers
