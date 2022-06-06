So you’ve bought Sony’s latest console, you have a decent television, but you’re missing the final piece of the puzzle in order to become totally immersed in your gaming sessions? Well, here we’ll be running over the best PS5 headsets to buy in 2022 so you can take your PlayStation experience to the next level. Twinfinite’s selections are based on performance and sound quality, comfort, as well as battery and general quality of life features. Let’s get started! Steelseries Arctis 7P+ Best PS5 Headsets 2022 Image credit: SteelSeries For those ready to pull the trigger on a truly premium PS5 headset, the Arctis 7P+ is right up there with the very best on the market. It’s an update on the already brilliant 7P that offers the same simple but stylish design, even longer-lasting 25-hour non-stop battery usage, and superb audio quality. The 7P+’s lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio is excellent for ultra-low latency gaming, while its Discord-certified ClearCast bidirectional microphone ensures that your teammates will always hear crisp communication even during intense action. One feature we really like about the 7P+ is its comfy ear cups, which never seem to cause any tension or strain even after long gaming sessions. That’s thanks to the awesome Airwave fabric that covers the ear cups, and the fact that the headset is just really well balanced in terms of its overall weight and design. Key features: Designed for PlayStation 5* and also compatible with PlayStation 4, PC, Android, and Nintendo Switch

Lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio designed for ultra-low latency gaming

Discord-certified ClearCast bidirectional microphone

Hear stunning detail in all next-gen games with award-winning sound

24-hour battery life outlasts even your longest gaming sessions

40mm drivers

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset Best PS5 Headsets 2022 Image credit: Sony The stylish Pulse 3D Wireless headset isn’t just on our recommended list because it matches nicely with the PS5: this official Sony headset is absolutely one of the best options on the market in terms of quality and functionality. The sleek design is fully adjustable and very comfortable, with the comfy ear cups hiding a discreet microphone that transmits excellent quality. They’re also noise-canceling, too, so you won’t have to worry about background noise interfering with your gaming session while wearing them. As the name suggests, the Pulse 3D’s best feature is that it is designed to make full use of the 3D audio functionality built into many of the PS5’s best games, so you can be confident you’re getting the full experience from PlayStation’s biggest blockbusters. The only drawback with the Pulse 3D is its 12-hour battery life isn’t up to par in comparison with other similarly priced headsets. Key features: Designed to deliver 3D Audio with the PS5 console

Dual-hidden microphones with noise-canceling technology

Wireless headset

12 Hours Battery Life

40mm neodymium drivers

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Best PS5 Headsets 2022 Image credit: SteelSeries If you’re on a budget then SteelSeries’ Arctis 1 is essentially a cheaper version of the 7P, designed with similar ergonomics and a focus on comfort, even it doesn’t seem to fit quite as well as the more expensive option. Importantly, the sound is still top-notch and should work just as well for competitive gamers who rely on picking up audio cues from different directions. One noticeable shortcoming is the microphone, which doesn’t sound as crisp as more expensive headsets. If you’re not worried about wireless then we’d recommend going for the wired option, which is much cheaper and offers a very high-quality headset for a reasonable price. Key features: Ultra-low latency lossless wireless for PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Android

Discord-certified ClearCast noise-canceling detachable microphone

Same high-performance speaker drivers as the award winning Arctis 7

Steel-reinforced headband for a perfect fit and lasting durability

Razer Blackshark V2 Best PS5 Headsets 2022 Image credit: Razer A solid mid-range option, the Razer Blackshark V2 boasts excellent sound quality that suits both gaming and music playback. It also features virtual surround sound functionality, which is more targeted at PC gamers but does at least mean you’ll experience some of the 3D audio from the PS5 games that support it. The microphone is also very good, even if it’s slightly bothersome that you can’t remove it. In terms of comfort and quality of life features, the Blackshark V2 features large ear cups wrapped in a comfy texture, and it’s also a rather lightweight option as far as Razer headsets go (around 9oz), so overall you shouldn’t find any issue with long play sessions. The only slight drawback is that finding the right fit around your head can be a bit finicky due to the strange rod design, which makes balancing each side a little tricky. This is a wired headset option, so keep that in mind if you’re after wireless functionality. Key Features: Immersive, 7.1 Surround Sound for Positional Audio: Outfitted with custom-tuned 50 mm drivers

Triforce Titanium 50mm High-End Sound Drivers: Outfitted with cutting-edge, 50mm drivers divided into 3 parts for individual tuning of highs, mids, and lows

Lightweight Design with Memory Foam Ear Cushions: Oval, cooling gel-infused cushions that prevent overheating and pressure build-up

Noise Isolating Microphone: An improved cardioid mic reduces background and ambient noises for crystal-clear communication

Logitech Pro X Wireless Best PS5 Headsets 2022 Image credit: Logitech Another premium quality wireless option is the Logitech Pro X Wireless, which boasts both excellent audio quality and one of the best microphones you’ll find on any headset. In terms of comfort, the Pro X excels with a comfy design that’s easy to fit and suitable for long gaming sessions, though individuals with larger head shapes might find the fit quite tight. All the buttons –volume, mic mute, power, charging port, etc– are very easy to use on the side of the cup. One drawback with the Pro X is that it is an entirely wireless option, so you can’t connect it to your controller, PC, or phone via a USB cable. On the plus side, it has an excellent battery life that should last you 24-hours, and when you need to charge it does so very quickly indeed thanks to its USB-C cable. Key features: Lightspeed wireless technology

Wireless, 13+ meter, 2.4 GHz range, this headset offers up to 20 hours or more of battery life on a single charge

Includes a detachable 6mm microphone with advanced Blue VO!CE technology, including real-time noise reduction and a compressor to gain control of clean, professional sound

DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound goes beyond 7.1 channels for greater positional awareness during gameplay

Advanced PRO-G drivers deliver clear, precise sound imaging with unique hybrid mesh construction

HyperX Stinger Best PS5 Headsets 2022 Image credit: HyperX A great entry-level option is HyperX’s wired Stinger headset, which offers great comfort thanks to its lightweight design, which is perhaps unexpected given its bulky appearance. The large ear cups also mean it’s comfortable enough for long gaming sessions, but don’t expect the same feeling of plushness you’d get from more premium options in terms of the cup covering. As for its sound quality, the HyperX Stinger performs admirably, though it’s certainly geared towards gaming rather than music playback, so keep that in mind if your headset is going to be a dual-purpose peripheral. It also doesn’t feature any sort of noise-canceling technology. On the plus side, the boom microphone is pretty decent, so you shouldn’t have any issues being understood by other players. Key Features: Lightweight headset with 90-degree rotating ear cups

50mm directional drivers for audio precision

HyperX signature memory foam

Adjustable steel slider

Intuitive volume control on headset ear cup

Swivel-to-mute noise-cancellation microphone

Multi-platform compatibility

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Best PS5 Headsets 2022 The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is a much-improved version of the manufacturer’s flagship model, boasting a really attractive design. In terms of its ergonomics, it’s extremely comfortable and all of the buttons you’ll need are found on the left earcup, making it easy to adjust mid-game. The Gen 2’s 50mm Nanoclear Drivers really offer a step-up in sound quality from entry and mid-range headset options, meaning that directional audio cues are easy to pick up — something competitive FPS gamers will appreciate. that provide crisp sound and help you pinpoint where that gunfire or the pitter-patter of footsteps is coming from. This is particularly noticeable with the awesome Superhuman mode switched one, which enhances those quieter sounds even further. Realistic audio with 50mm Nanoclear Drivers

Bluetooth Connectivity to Turtle Beach Audio Hub App

Aerofit cooling-gel infused ear cushions

Gen 2 flip-to-mute mic

20-hour wireless battery life

Glasses friendly design