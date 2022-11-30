New Genshin Impact Trailer Shows Genius Invocation TCG Coming With Version 3.3

Image via HoYoverse

Genshin Impact is getting a cool trading card game with the next update.

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released a new gameplay trailer of its super-popular online action RPG.

The trailer focuses on giving a glimpse of “Genius Invocation” a collectible trading card game that will be included in the upcoming version 3.3.

The game lets you play against various characters and NPCs, but also against your friends. You have to build your deck with cards representing Genshin Impact characters and the objective is to defeat all of your opponent’s characters through rules that echo the main game’s own gameplay.

Character cards have normal attacks, elemental skills, and elemental bursts. Each round players roll 8 elemental dice that basically represent the mana used to have characters perform actions, play cards, and more.

There is also a form of progression within the game, with player experience earned, letting you increase your player level and challenge more characters and NPCs within the world of Genshin Impact.

Completing challenges lets you earn lucky coins, new cards, and more. You can spend lucky coins for more cards and dynamic skins for cards you already own, giving them animated illustrations.

Not only you can challenge your friends, but also unlock a matchmaking mode when you reach a certain level.

You can watch the trailer below.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android. The game is currently on version 3.2.