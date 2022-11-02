Front Mission 1st Remake Release Date Revealed

Front Mission 1st will bring back the old and glorious strategy JRPG franchise later this month.

Today Forever Entertainment announced the release date of the Front Mission remake Front Mission 1st.

The game will launch only on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 30, and pre-orders are starting on Nov. 16.

The game doesn’t come just with renewed graphics, but it also includes a fully new game mode and tweaks to the gameplay and mechanics.

While the soundtrack had been fully orchestrated, the original version is also available as an option.

On top of that, a gameplay trailer launches tomorrow. You can find it embedded below.

If you’re unfamiliar with Front Mission, it’s a classic tactical JRPG franchise that debuted in Japan in 1995 on Super Famicom.

Recently, Square Enix tried to bring it back with Left Alive, which is set in the same universe, but it certainly wasn’t what the fans wanted. Luckily, now, we’re finally getting the real thing.

The game was originally revealed at the beginning of the year.

We already know that Forever Entertainment is also bringing a remake of Front Mission 2, which was showcased in a trailer within a recent Nintendo Direct.